PCR Vs BBCC Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, ECS Czech Super Series T10 Live Info

Prague CC Rooks will take on Budejovice Barracudas CC in the ECN Czech Super Series T10 tournament. The match will be played on Sunday, June 28, 2020. Here is the PCR vs BBCC Dream11 prediction, PCR vs BBCC Dream11 team news, PCR vs BBCC Dream11 top picks, PCR vs BBCC Dream11 schedule, PCR vs BBCC Dream11 schedule and PCR vs BBCC Dream11 review.

PCR vs BBCC Dream11 prediction: PCR vs BBCC Dream11 schedule

Venue: Scott Page Field

Date: Sunday, June 28, 2020

Time: 3.30 PM IST

PCR vs BBCC Dream11 prediction: PCR vs BBCC Dream11 preview

The ongoing ECS Czech Super Series T10 League 2020 is being played between 16 teams divided into four groups in the Czech Republic. The league will be played from June 13 till July 13. This is the third week of the 10-over tournament, while the competition is scheduled to be played over a span of five weeks.

PCR vs BBCC Dream11 prediction: PCR vs BBCC Dream11 team news

Prague CC Rooks: Aakash Parmar, Kushal Mendon, Piyshsingh Baghel, Surya Rengarajan, Ali Hassan Sittar, Smit Patel, Rohit Deshmoyni, Kishan Panchal, Jaydeep Patel, Avinash Kumar, Mohammed Salih M. Pooparambil, Jeet Shah, Naveen Gunasekaran.

Budejovice Barracudas CC: Arun Natarajan, Ayush Sharma, Milan Varsadiya, Anbu Poosakkanu, Daniel Parrot, Rakesh Kumar, Philip Butterill, Ritesh Khanna, Ajay Mishra, Krishnamoorthy Velusamy, Sazzad Mahmood, Praveen Muthusamy, Ambar Kachale, Rahul Mishra, Joseph Foster, Nagarajan Murugan, Uday Kumar and Legi Sam.

PCR vs BBCC Dream11 prediction: PCR vs BBCC Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Arun Natarajan

Batsmen: Daniel Parrot, Ayush Sharma (vc), Aakash Parmar (c), Kushal Mendon

All Rounders: Ritesh Khanna, Smit Patel

Bowlers: Praveen Muthusamy, Ambar Kachale, Avinash Kumar, Naveen Gunasekaran

PCR vs BBCC Dream11 prediction: PCR vs BBCC Dream11 top picks

Prague CC Rooks: Aakash Parmar, Kushal Mendon

Budejovice Barracudas CC: Arun Natarajan, Ayush Sharma

PCR vs BBCC Dream11 prediction

Budejovice Barracudas CC are the favourites to win the game.

Note: The PCR vs BBCC Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis. The PCR vs BBCC Dream11 team selection and PCR vs BBCC Dream11 top picks do not guarantee a 100 per cent result in your game.

Image courtesy: European Cricket Instagram