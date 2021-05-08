PCR Vs BRG Dream11 Prediction, Team News, ECS T10 Prague 2021 Match 21 Top Fantasy Picks

The Prague CC Rooks and the Brno Rangers are slated to clash in the 21st match of the ongoing ECS T10 Prague 2021. The contest will be played at the Vinor Cricket Ground. The match starts at 12:30 PM IST on Saturday, May 8. Here is our PCR vs BRG Dream11 prediction, PCR vs BRG Dream11 team, PCR vs BRG best team and PCR vs BRG player record.

PCR vs BRG match preview

Both the teams have had a contrasting campaign so far in the competition. The Brno Raiders have emerged to be the team to beat in the competition. The side is enjoying an unbeaten run in the T10 tournament. With four wins in as many matches, the Bro Rangers will be keen to claim their fifth successive victory as they take on the reeling Prague CC Rooks.

The Prague CC Rooks, on the other hand, have had a dismal start in the season. After having played three matches in the competition, the side are still searching for their maiden win. A victory against the in-form Prague CC Rooks could do wonders for the team as they look to stage a turnaround.

PCR vs BRG weather report

The weather conditions in Prague seem to be ideal for a game of T10 cricket on Saturday. According to AccuWeather, there will be a significant cloud cover during the contest. However, fortunately for the two participating teams, there are no chances of rain. The temperatures are likely to hover around 8 degrees Celsius during the morning fixture.

PCR vs BRG pitch report

The ECS T10 matches are being played on an 'AstroTurf' wicket. The strip is known to provide an even bounce throughout the game for the bowlers. The batters are expected to dominate the contest between bat and bowl. Faster bowlers will play a major role in the match considering the clouded conditions. The captain winning the toss could look to bowl first in an attempt to exploit the conditions.

PCR vs BRG player record

Dylan Steyn has showcased stunning form with the bat this season for the Brno Rangers. The batter has amassed 113 runs so far in the competition and is the leading run-scorer for his side. All-rounder Tripurari Kanhya Lal's performance will also be key for the team. While Prague CC Rooks' batting order struggled in their last encounter, they will rely on openers Jinnu Panilet Panipichai and Naveen Dhekshnamoorthy Gunasekran for fireworks with the bat in their upcoming clash.

PCR vs BRG Dream11 team

Keepers: J Hoffmann

Batsmen: D Steyn (C), A Kashif, K Balakrishnan, J Panilet

All-rounders: N Padmaraju (C), R Ali, N Gunasekaran

Bowlers: T Lal, S Basu, R Deshmoyni

PCR vs BRG Dream11 prediction

As per our PCR vs BRG Dream11 prediction, BRG will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The PCR vs BRG player record and as a result, the PCR vs BRG best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The PCR vs BRG Dream11 team and PCR vs BRG Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

