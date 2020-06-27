PCR Vs PBVA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS Czech Super Series T10 Live Game Info

Prague CC Rooks will take on Prague Barbarians Vandals in the 2nd match in Week 3 of 2020 ECN Czech Super Series T10 tournament. The PCR vs PBVA Dream11 match will be played at the Scott Page Field in Prague. The PCR vs PBVA Dream11 match will commence at 3:30 PM (IST). Here is our PCR vs PBVA Dream11 team and the PCR vs PBVA Dream11 prediction along with the PCR vs PBVA Dream11 top picks.

PCR vs PBVA Dream11 top picks: ECN Czech Super Series T10 League preview

The ongoing ECS Czech Super Series T10 League 2020 is being played between 16 teams divided into four groups across four venues of the Czech Republic. The league will run from June 13 till July 13. The upcoming PCR vs PBVA match is the second of the four matches scheduled at the venue for Saturday, June 27.

PCR vs PBVA Dream11 prediction: Squads to form PCR vs PBVA Dream11 Team

PCR vs PBVA Dream11 prediction: PCR Squad

Aakash Parmar, Kushal Mendon, Piyshsingh Baghel, Surya Rengarajan, Ali Hassan Sittar, Smit Patel, Rohit Deshmoyni, Kishan Panchal, Jaydeep Patel, Avinash Kumar, Mohammed Salih M. Pooparambil, Jeet Shah.

PCR vs PBVA Dream11 prediction: PBVA Squad

Sabawoon Davlzi, Honey Gori, Sagar Madhireddy, Uday Gali, Divyendra Singh, Muralidhara Sai Vandrasi, Jahanur Hoque, Andrew Sim, Pradeep Gangappa, Birendra Kumar, Jafar Stooman, Pradeepraj Balakrishnan, Pankaj Kumar, Kushagra Bhatnagar, Shantanu Kulkarni.

PCR vs PBVA Dream11 prediction: PCR vs PBVA Dream11 team

Here is the PCR vs PBVA Dream11 team that is expected to fetch maximum points:

Wicket-keepers: Divyendra Singh

Batsmen: Sabawoon Davlzi (Captain), Aakash Parmar, Kushal Mendon, Piyshsingh Baghel

Bowlers: Avinash Kumar, Kishan Panchal, Sagar Madhireddy

All-rounders: Rohit Deshmoyni, Honey Gori (Vice-captain), Muralidhara Sai Vandrasi

PCR vs PBVA Dream11 prediction

Prague CC Rooks start off as favourites in this match.

Please note that the above PCR vs PBVA Dream11 prediction, PCR vs PBVA Dream11 team and PCR vs PBVA Dream11 top picks are based on our own analysis. The PCR vs PBVA Dream11 team, PCR vs PBVA Dream11 top picks and PCR vs PBVA Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

IMAGE COURTESY: DREAM11.COM