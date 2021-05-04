PCR Vs PBV Dream11 Prediction, Team News, ECS T10 Prague 2021 Match 7 Top Fantasy Picks

Match 7 of the ECS T10 Prague 2021 will be played between Prague CC Rooks and Prague Barbarians Vandals at the Vinor Cricket Ground. The match starts at 1:00 PM local time (4:30 PM IST) on Tuesday, May 4. Here is our PCR vs PBV Dream11 prediction, PCR vs PBV Dream11 team, PCR vs PBV best team and PCR vs PBV player record.

PCR vs PBV match preview

This is the second match of the day for Prague CC Rooks following their opening match of the tournament versus Prague Spartans Vanguards. Prague CC Rooks are reigning Pro40 League Division 1 champion and the current team is supposed to be the second-string side. They will look to spring a surprise or two under the leadership of Naveen Padmaraju, featuring many wily former Czech National Team Players including Rohit Deshmoyni.

Prague Barbarians Vandals, on the other hand, had a frustrating 2020 season in which they were defeated by Bohemian CC in the ECN Czech Super Series Final. They dominated the T20 League Division One coming through the group stage undefeated, before agonisingly falling short once again in the final to Prague CC Kings. They will look to go till the end in the tournament and also look to lay their hands on trophy.

PCR vs PBV weather report

The condition will be cloudy during the match with no chances of rain coming down. The wind gusts will be around 28 km/h with temperatures hovering around 15 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With no chances of showers coming down during the match, teams will be able to play the full quota of overs.

PCR vs PBV pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets.

PCR vs PBV player record

For Prague CC Rooks, Karthick Gopalakrishnan and Rohit Deshmoyni will be playing a crucial role with bat and ball respectively. For Prague Barbarians Vandals, the form of Sabawoon Davizi and skipper Divyendra Singh will be crucial and they will be hoping the duo to play well throughout the tournament. Expect the above-mentioned players to do well in this fixture.

PCR vs PBV Dream11 team

PCR vs PBV Dream11 prediction

As per our PCR vs PBV Dream11 prediction, PCR will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The PCR vs PBV player record and as a result, the PCR vs PBV best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The PCR vs PBV Dream11 team and PCR vs PBV Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: European Cricket / YouTube

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2021 news on Republic World. From live updates and scores to team news, commentary, schedule, controversies, match reactions, reports, analysis, statistics, polls, previews and more, find it all in the IPL 2021 section on Republic World.