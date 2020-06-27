PCR Vs PSM Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS Czech Super Series T10 Live Game Info

Prague CC Rooks will take on Prague Spartans Mobilizers in the 1st match of Week 3 of the 2020 ECN Czech Super Series T10 tournament. The PCR vs PSM Dream11 match will be played at the Scott Page Field in Prague. The PCR vs PSM Dream11 match will commence at 1:30 PM (IST). Here is our PCR vs PSM Dream11 team and PCR vs PSM Dream11 prediction along with the PCR vs PSM Dream11 top picks.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020 broadcasters express wrath over delay in T20 WC decision to BCCI, ICC: Report

PCR vs PSM Dream11 top picks: ECS Czech Super Series T10 League preview

The ongoing ECS Czech Super Series T10 League 2020 is being played between 16 teams divided into four groups across four venues of the Czech Republic. The league will run from June 13 till July 13. The upcoming PCR vs PSM match is the first of the four matches scheduled at the venue for Saturday, June 27.

PCR vs PSM Dream11 prediction: Squads to form PCR vs PSM Dream11 Team

PCR vs PSM Dream11 prediction: PCR Squad

Aakash Parmar, Kushal Mendon, Piyshsingh Baghel, Surya Rengarajan, Ali Hassan Sittar, Smit Patel, Rohit Deshmoyni, Kishan Panchal, Jaydeep Patel, Avinash Kumar, Mohammed Salih M. Pooparambil, Jeet Shah.

PCR vs PSM Dream11 prediction: PSM Squad

Suresh Babu Kuramboyina, Arman Bhuiyan, Vaibhav Naukudkar, Shanmugam Ravi, Vignesh Mohan Kumar, Gokul Sai Namburi, Sarthak Bhatta, Naveen Purandhar, Ketan Pathak, Ashutosh Arya, Arun Konda, MD Rasel Miah, Mani Paduru, Sukhwinder Singh, Prasad Ramachandran, Swamy Madhav Kotha, Md Sahadat Hossain Sagar, Surya Chembrolu, Ishan Saraswat, Purvang Trambadia.

ALSO READ | Rajeev Shukla says BCCI's decision on IPL 2020 will be in the country's interest

PCR vs PSM Dream11 prediction: PCR vs PSM Dream11 team

Here is the PCR vs PSM Dream11 team that is expected to fetch maximum points:

Wicket-keepers: Sarthak Bhatta

Batsmen: Aakash Parmar, Kushal Mendon, Piyshsingh Baghel, Vaibhav Naukudkar

Bowlers: Suresh Babu Kuramboyina, Kishan Panchal (Vice-captain), Shanmugam Ravi

All-rounders: Ali Hassan Sittar, Arman Bhuiyan, Vignesh Mohan Kumar (Captain)

ALSO READ | Sourav Ganguly gets IPL 2020 boycott threat by Indian traders after anti-China sentiments

PCR vs PSM Dream11 prediction

Prague CC Rooks start off as favourites in this match.

Please note that the above PCR vs PSM Dream11 prediction, PCR vs PSM Dream11 team and PCR vs PSM Dream11 top picks are based on our own analysis. The PCR vs PSM Dream11 team, PCR vs PSM Dream11 top picks and PCR vs PSM Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

ALSO READ | Aussie pacer Pat Cummins says he is happy to know IPL 2020 might take place

IMAGE COURTESY: DREAM11.COM