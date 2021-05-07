PCR Vs UCC Dream11 Prediction, Team News, ECS T10 Prague 2021 Match 20 Top Fantasy Picks

Match 20 of the ECS T10 Prague 2021 will be played between Prague CC Rooks and United CC at the Vinor Cricket Ground. The match starts at 3:00 PM local time (6:30 PM IST) on Friday, May 7. Here is our PCR vs UCC Dream11 prediction, PCR vs UCC Dream11 team, PCR vs UCC best team and PCR vs UCC player record.

PCR vs UCC match preview

This match is between two sides who are currently at the bottom of the Group B points table. Prague CC Rooks have played two matches until now and has lost both of them. They lost their first match to Prague Spartans Vanguards by 4 wickets after which they were trashed by Prague Barbarians Vandals by 9 wickets. This match is crucial for them to get their season up and running as well as climb up the points table.

Meanwhile, United CC has played 3 matches and lost all of them. They started their campaign with a loss to Prague Spartans Vanguards on the golden ball rule. In their second match, they lost to Prague Barbarians Vandals by 8 wickets after which Brno Rangers handed them defeat by 7 runs. This is a do-or-die match for the team or else their playoff chances will slowly start to diminish With both teams needing a win this should be a cracker of a contest.

PCR vs UCC weather report

The condition will be partly sunny with chance of rain coming down during the match. The wind gusts will be around 32 km/h with temperatures hovering around 11 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With chances of showers coming during the match, teams will be hoping to get to play the full quota of overs, making the PCR vs UCC Dream11 prediction a viable one.



PCR vs UCC pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets.

PCR vs UCC player record

For Prague CC Rooks Jinnu Panilet and Naveen Gunasekaran have looked great with the bat so far and will look to add more runs to their kitty versus fellow strugglers United CC. For United CC Ayush Sharma and Pramod Bagauly have done well with bat and ball. The team will depend on both players to perform really well in this fixture and help them win their first match.

PCR vs UCC Dream11 team

PCR vs UCC Dream11 prediction

As per our PCR vs UCC Dream11 prediction, UCC will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The PCR vs UCC player record and as a result, the PCR vs UCC best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The PCR vs UCC Dream11 team and PCR vs UCCDream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

