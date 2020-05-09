PCU Vs CHI Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Taipei T10 League Live

The third qualifier Pool-2 match of the ongoing Taipei T10 League 2020 will be played between PCCT United (PCU) and Chiayi Swingers (CHI). The PCU vs CHI match will be played at the Yingfeng Cricket Ground in Songshan District. Their 10-overs fixture is scheduled for May 9 and will start at 1:00 pm IST. Here is our PCU vs CHI Dream11 team and PCU vs CHI Dream11 prediction that will give you an idea of PCU vs CHI Dream11 top picks and bring you the best results.

PCU vs CHI Dream11 prediction: Preview

The ongoing Taipei T10 League 2020 is the first-ever edition of Taipei’s 10-overs tournament. Eight teams are participating in the event which will run from April 25 till May 17. The upcoming PCU vs CHI match is a third qualifier Pool-2 match of the competition.

PCU vs CHI Dream11 prediction: PCU vs CHI Dream11 team and squads

PCU vs CHI Dream11 prediction: PCU Squad

Amin Uddin, Ansar Ali, Asif Tanoli, Danish Mehmood, Joseph Praveen, Khalid Siddiqui, Khurame, Meer Shuib Farooque, Mohsin Khan, Mr Hatmi, Muhammad Amjad Zafar, Muhammad Mujahid (C), Muhammad Mushtaq, Ninad Malwade, Prakash Malliah, Qazi Mazhar-ul-Haq, Raja Akhtar, Saif Sindhu, Shaban Mujahid, Shahzad Khan Muhammandzai, Shiv Rawat, Usman Javed.

PCU vs CHI Dream11 prediction: CHI Squad

Rajsingh Chandan, Saurabh Hajari (C), Devesh Barshilia (WK), Vishwajit S Tawar, Deepak Mishra, Prashant Lokhande, Pruthvi More, Sidhesh Pilankar, Swaraj Shevagan, Yogesh Rajput, Nitish Nair, Shubham Pawar, Shriyansh Shankar, Manoj Thorat, Abhijeet Utekar, Jeevan Galdar, Sourabh Patil.

PCU vs CHI Dream11 prediction: PCU vs CHI Dream11 team

Here is the PCU vs CHI Dream11 team that is expected to bring you the maximum points.

Wicketkeeper – Rajsingh Chandan

All-rounders – Vishwajit S Tawar (c), Sidhesh Pilankar, Usman Javed

Batsmen – Saurabh Hajari (vc), Shiv Rawat, Muhammad Mujahid, Shaban Mujahid

Bowlers – Muhammad Mushtaq, Meer Shuib Farooque, Qazi Mazhar-ul-Haq

PCU vs CHI Dream11 prediction

PCU start off as favourites to win the match as per our PCU vs CHI prediction and PCU vs CHI Dream11 team.

PCU vs CHI Dream11 prediction: PCU vs CHI live streaming

The PCU vs CHI live streaming can be found on Sports Tiger, who are the official broadcast partners of the competition.

Please note that the above PCU vs CHI Dream11 prediction, PCU vs CHI Dream11 team and PCU vs CHI Dream11 top picks are based on our own analysis. The PCU vs CHI Dream11 team and PCU vs CHI Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

