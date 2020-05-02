PCU Vs FCF Dream11 Prediction, Team, Playing 11s And All Taipei T10 League Live Game Info

PCCT United will square off against FCC Formosans in the 9th match of the Taipei T10 League 2020 on Saturday, May 2. The PCU vs FCF Dream11 match will be played at the Yingfeng Cricket Ground in Songshan District. The PCU vs FCF Dream11 game will commence at 1:00 PM (IST). Here is how you can pick your PCU vs FCF Dream11 team.

The United had a great start to their tournament as they got going on the points table with a win. They beat ICCT Smashers by five wickets as they chased a target of 71. On the other hand, the Formosans also got off to a winning start as they comprehensively defeated Chiayi Swingers by six wickets. They managed to chase down a modest target of 67 with 8 balls to spare. It would be interesting to see who wins the contest as both teams are in good form

Let's take a look at the PCU vs FCF Dream11 prediction.

PCU vs FCF Dream11 Prediction: PCCT United Squad

Muhammad Mujahid (Captain), Shiv Rawat (Wicket-keeper), Danish Mehmood, Qazi Mazhar Ul Haq, Asif Tanoli, Muhammed Mushtaq, Muhammad-Amjad Zafar, Shahzad-Khan Muhammandzai, Usman Javed, Meer Shuib Farooque, Ninad Malwade, Ansar Ali, Joseph Praveen, Mohsin Khan, Khalid Siddiqui, Mr. Saif Sindhu, Amin Uddin, Prakash Malliah, Khurame.

PCU vs FCF Dream11 Prediction: FCC Formosans Squad

Arun Parappagoudar (Captain), Ashishkumar Singh (Wicket-keeper), Anthony Liu, Omesh Bhat, Aryadeep Mrinal, Rahul Aditya, Ankit Kumar, Pranay Dheer Rachakatla, Pintu Kumar, Mohammed Sadique Anwar, Nitish Gupta, Craig Mitchell, Ram Shivajirao Bankar, Amirullah Mansoori, Tom Ashton, Raj Naik, Ajinkya Sharma.

PCU vs FCF Dream11 Prediction: PCU vs FCF Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: Ashishkumar Singh, Shiv Rawat

Batsmen: Muhammad Mujahid, Shahzad-Khan Muhammandzai (Captain), Nitish Gupta

Bowlers: Qazi Mazhar Ul Haq, Muhammed Mushtaq, Pintu Kumar

All-rounders: Usman Javed, Muhammad-Amjad Zafar, Arun Parappagoudar (Vice-captain)

PCU vs FCF Dream11 Prediction: Result

PCCT United start off as favourites to win the PCU vs FCF Dream11 match.

Note: Please note that the above PCU vs FCF Dream11 prediction is made according to our own analysis. The PCU vs FCF Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results in your games.

IMAGE COURTESY: TAIPEI T10 LEAGUE 2020 TWITTER