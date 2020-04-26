PCU Vs ICM Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Taipei T10 League Live

The fifth match of the ongoing Taipei T10 League 2020 will be played between PCCT United (PCU) and ICCT Smashers (ICM). The PCU vs ICM live match will be played at the Yingfeng Cricket Ground in Songshan District. Their 10-overs fixture is scheduled for April 26 and will start at 11:00 AM IST. Here is our PCU vs ICM Dream11 Team and PCU vs ICM Dream11 prediction that will give you an idea of PCU vs ICM Playing 11 and bring you the best PCU vs ICM live match results.

PCU vs ICM Dream11 Prediction: Preview

The ongoing Taipei T10 League 2020 is the first-ever edition of Taipei’s 10-overs tournament. Eight teams are participating in the event which will run from April 25 till May 17. The upcoming PCU vs ICM live match is an opening match for both teams in the competition.

PCU vs ICM Dream11 Prediction: PCU vs ICM Dream11 Team from squads

PCU vs ICM Dream11 Prediction: PCU Squad

Amin Uddin, Ansar Ali, Asif Tanoli, Danish Mehmood, Joseph Praveen, Khalid Siddiqui, Khurame, Meer Shuib Farooque, Mohsin Khan, Mr Hatmi, Muhammad Amjad Zafar, Muhammad Mujahid (C), Muhammad Mushtaq, Ninad Malwade, Prakash Malliah, Qazi Mazhar-ul-Haq, Raja Akhtar, Saif Sindhu, Shaban Mujahid, Shahzad Khan Muhammandzai, Shiv Rawat, Usman Javed.

PCU vs ICM Dream11 Prediction: ICM Squad

Arya Shah, Dev Shah, Devang Shah, Dirvesh Jain, Manan Shah, Manoj Ladha, Mohit Gaur, Priyesh Shah, Neel Bhimani, Nirav Shah (C), Rajesh Mehta, Sachin Bhimani, Sandeep Patel, Sandeep Roonwal, Sanjay Patel, Sanjay Zaveri, Shrey Doshi, Sonik Shah, Ujjaval Vekariya, Vinit Chattrani.

PCU vs ICM Dream11 Prediction: PCU vs ICM Dream11 Team

Here is the PCU vs ICM Dream11 team that is expected to bring you the maximum points:

Wicketkeeper – Vinit Chattrani

All-rounders – Devang Shah, Ninad Malwade, Sonik Shah, Muhammad Amjad Zafar

Batsmen – Amin Uddin (c), Muhammad Mujahid (vc), Sanjay Zaveri, Rajesh Mehta

Bowlers – Dev Shah, Danish Mehmood, Mohsin Khan

PCU vs ICM Dream11 Prediction: PCU vs ICM match prediction

ICM start off as favourites to win the PCU vs ICM live match as per our PCU vs ICM match prediction and PCU vs ICM Dream11 team.

PCU vs ICM Dream11 Prediction: PCU vs ICM Live Streaming

The PCU vs ICM live streaming can be found on Sports Tiger, who are the official broadcast partners of the competition. The PCU vs ICM live streaming and PCU vs ICM live scores can also be viewed on YouTube channel, Sports.

Please note that the above PCU vs ICM Dream11 prediction, PCU vs ICM Dream11 team and PCU vs ICM playing 11 are based on our own analysis. The PCU vs ICM Dream11 team and PCU vs ICM Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

