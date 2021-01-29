PD Vs QAL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 Game Preview

The Pune Devils will go up against the Qalandars in the fourth game of the Abu Dhabi T20 League 2021. The PD vs QAL match is scheduled to begin at 5:30 pm IST (4:00 pm local time) from the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Friday, January 29, 2021. Here is our PD vs QAL Dream11 prediction, PD vs QAL Dream11 team and PD vs QAL Dream11 top picks.

PD vs QAL Dream11 prediction: Match preview

After much delay, the Abu Dhabi T10 tournament has gotten underway. The tournament will now take place from January 28 to February 6 at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The first game of the series saw the Maratha Arabians defeat the Northern Warriors by 5 wickets, successfully chasing their 127-run total.

The next game saw the Pune Devils take on, and beat the Deccan Gladiators. Captain Nasir Hossain took 3 wickets for just 19 runs while Munis Ansari took 2 for 11 to restrict the Gladiators to 104. The chase witnessed a brilliant knock from the 19-year-old Kennar Lewis who put up 57* runs off 28 balls, hitting six 6s and three 4s in the process. The Devils are now at the top of the Group A table with 2 points.

Meanwhile, the Qalandars will be playing their first game on Friday and will be without icon player, Shahid Afridi who ran into visa troubles ahead of the tournament. However, they will have hard-hitters like Tom Banton, Ben Dunk, Chris Jordan to help them to their first win.

PD vs QAL playing 11 prediction

Pune Devils - Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Vriitya Aravind/David Malan, Chadwick Walton (WK), Kennar Lewis, Darwish Rasooli, Asif Khan, Nasir Hossain (C), Hardus Viljoen, Karan KC, Munis Ansari, Mohammad Amir

Qalandars - Tom Banton, Sharjeel Khan, Asif Ali, Ben Dunk (WK), Sohail Akthar, Samit Patel, Chris Jordan, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Sultan Ahmad, Sohail Tanvir and Azmatullah Omarzai

PD vs QAL Key Players

Pune Devils - Kennar Lewis, Nasir Hossain, Munis Ansari

Qalandars - Tom Banton, Ben Dunk, Sohail Tanvir

PD vs QAL Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Chadwick Walton

Batsmen: Tom Banton (VC), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Ben Dunk, Kennar Lewis

Allrounders: Samit Patel (C), Nasir Hossain

Bowlers: Mohammad Amir, Munis Ansari, Sohail Tanvir, Chris Jordan

PD vs QAL match prediction

According to our PD vs QAL match prediction, the Pune Devils will win this match.

Note: The PD vs QAL Dream11 prediction and PD vs QAL Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The PD vs QAL Dream11 team and PD vs QAL Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

