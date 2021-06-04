PDSC Vs GGC Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks And Dhaka T20 Cricket League 2021 Preview

Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club and Gazi Group Cricketers will face each other in Match 15 of the Dhaka T20 Cricket League. The match will be played at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur with the match scheduled to start at 5:30 PM IST on Friday, June 4. Here is our PDSC vs GGC Dream11 prediction, PDSC vs GGC Dream11 team, PDSC vs GGC best team and PDSC vs GGC player record.

PDSC vs GGC match preview

Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club is currently fifth on the points table after winning just one match from two matches played so far. They registered a 19-run win over Khelaghar in their previous outing, while their opening fixture against Brothers Union was abandoned due to rain. Gazi Group Cricketers on the other hand also just one win out of their two matches played so far. The team is currently seventh on the points table and will head into the encounter on the back of a seven-wicket win over Sheikh Jamal.

PDSC vs GGC weather report

The conditions will be sunny with no chances of rain during the match. The wind gusts will be around 36 km/h with temperatures hovering around 22 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With the rain not coming down, both teams will get to play full quota of overs, making the PDSC vs GGC Dream11 prediction a tough one.4

PDSC vs GGC pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip will favour the batting as well as the bowling side. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to keep the match evenly contested. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets.

PDSC vs GGC player record

Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club will be looking forward to Imran Uzzaman and Sharifullah to do really well and help the team climb the points table. The Gazi Group Cricketers, on the other hand, will want Mahmudullah and Mominul Haque to do well with bat and ball in the upcoming match. All eyes will be on their performances in the upcoming fixture.

PDSC vs GGC Dream11 team

PDSC vs GGC Dream11 prediction

As per our PDSC vs GGC Dream11 prediction, GGC will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The PDSC vs GGC player record and as a result, the PDSC vs GGC best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The PDSC vs GGC Dream11 team and PDSC vs GGC prediction does not guarantee positive results.

