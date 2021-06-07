PDSC Vs MSC Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks And Dhaka T20 Cricket League 2021 Preview

Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club and Mohammedan Sporting Club will face each other in Match 27 of the Dhaka T20 Cricket League. The match will be played at Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan No 4 Ground, Savar and is scheduled to start at 8:30 AM IST (9:00 AM local time) on Tuesday, June 6. Here is our PDSC vs MSC Dream11 prediction, PDSC vs MSC Dream11 team, PDSC vs MSC best team and PDSC vs MSC player record.

PDSC vs MSC match preview

A total of 12 teams are currently battling it out for the ultimate championship in the T20 competition. The Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club have had a stunning start to their campaign this year. After having played four matches this season, they only have a solitary loss to their name. Moreover, they are also the table-toppers at this crucial juncture of the tournament. The Mohammedan Sporting Club on the other hand faced their maiden loss in the tournament in their previous fixture against Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club. They currently occupy fourth place on the points table and will be keen to get back to their winning ways.

Ahead of the PDSC vs MSC opener, both teams have come up with dominant performances in the tournament. The upcoming clash between them promises to be a closely fought encounter. The live telecast of the Dhaka T20 will be made available on the DSports channel for Indian fans. For the PDSC vs MSC scorecard and updates, one can keep tabs on the social media accounts of the participating teams.

PDSC vs MSC weather report

The conditions will be cloudy with no chances of rain during the match. The wind gusts will be around 17 km/h with temperatures hovering around 30 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With the rain not coming down, both teams will get to play the full quota of overs.

PDSC vs MSC pitch report

The wicket at Savar is expected to be a balanced one that provides assistance for both batsmen as well as bowlers. The batters will need to get their eye on the pitch before attempting to play big shots as they will find it difficult to up the ante right from the word go. Furthermore, the fast bowlers are likely to play a major role considering the conditions. The captain winning the toss could be inclined to bowl first on the strip.

PDSC vs MSC player record

The Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club will reply on Saif Hassan and captain Farhad Rehza for fireworks with the bat. Shamim Hossain will be the bowler to watch out for them in the upcoming clash. Mohammedan Sporting, on the other hand, will want Irfan Sukkur and Bangladesh cricket veteran Shakib Al Hasan to do well with bat and ball in the upcoming match. They also have the services of fast bowler Taskin Ahmed who has also plied his trade for his national team in the past.

PDSC vs MSC Dream11 team

Wicketkeepers - I Uzzman, I Sukkur

Batsmen - S Patwari (VC), M Parvez-Hossain, F Mahmud

All-rounders - S Hasan (C), F Reza, M Hasan

Bowlers - T Ahmed, A Jayed, Sharifullah

PDSC vs MSC Dream11 prediction

As per our PDSC vs MSC Dream11 prediction, MSC will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The PDSC vs MSC player record and as a result, the PDSC vs MSC best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The PDSC vs MSC Dream11 team and PDSC vs MSC prediction does not guarantee positive results.

