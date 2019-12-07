PEA Vs FLY Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Pearl Gladiators and Flying Oryx are all set to face each other in the first match of the Qatar T10 league. The match is set to be played at West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha. The match is set to commence at 11:00 PM (IST) on Saturday, November 7. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team.

PEA vs FLY preview

The Qatar T10 tournament will have a total of 18 matches played by 6 teams in the league. All the matches will be played in the format of round-robin and playoffs. Pearl Gladiators will have the services of West Indian cricketer Andre Fletcher. The other top players in the side include Hussain Talatm, Aftab Alam and Noman Sarwar.

Flying Oryx has experienced players like Mohammad Sami, Mohammad Irfan, Ajantha Mendis and so on. These players will be expected to do well for the team. Both the teams will be so excited to begin the league with a victory and they will try to showcase their strength by winning the first match of the league.

PEA vs FLY squads

Pearl Gladiators: Aadil Khan, Sharjeel Khan, Fahad Nawaz, Mehran Khan, Afsar Zazai(w), Faisal Javed Khan, Qalandar Khan, Karim Sadiq, Saqlain Arshad, Malinda Pushpakumara, Mohammad Irfan, Ajantha Mendis, Mohammad Sami, Muhammad Nafees, Khurram Shahzad

Flying Oryx: Andre Fletcher(w), Kennar Lewis, Imran Ashraf, Amjad Gul, Abdul Shakoor, Hussain Talat, Harmandeep Singh, Asif Raza, Nouman Sarwar, Aftab Alam, Krishmar Santokie, Sompal Kami, Musawar Khan, Jassim Khan, Bilawal Iqbal, Bilal Butt

PEA vs FLY Dream11 team

Keeper – Afsar Zazai

Batters – Andre Fletcher (Captain), Sharjeel Khan, Kennar Lewis

All-Rounders- Hussain Talat, Khurram Shahzad, Karim Sadiq

Bowlers- Mohammad Sami, Krishmar Santokie, Mohammad Irfan, Ajantha Mendis (Vice-Captain)

PEA vs FLY Dream11 prediction

Pearl Gladiators will be favourites to win the match.

Note - The PEA vs FLY Dream11 predictions are our own and do not guarantee positive results in your game