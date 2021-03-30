PEA Vs RUB Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Kerala Women’s T20 Match Preview

Quick links:
Team Pearl (PEA) will go up against Team Ruby (RUB) in the eighth match of the Kerala Women's T20 League on Tuesday, March 30 at 2:00 PM IST. The match will be played at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha, Kerala. Here's a look at our PEA vs RUB Dream11 prediction, probable PEA vs RUB playing 11 and PEA vs RUB Dream11 team.
Team Pearl are currently at the second spot of the Kerala Women's T20 League with eight points. Aleena Shibu and team have played three games so far in the tournament, winning two and losing one. Team Ruby, on the other hand, are at the third spot with four points and a win-loss record of 1-1.
Aswathy Babu, Jisna Joseph, Sourabhya Balan, Darsana Mohanan, Akhila Ponnukuttan, Drishya Devan, Keerthi James, Sooya Sukumar, Aleena Shibu, Bhadra Parameswaran, Jisha Jaimon, Nandana, Maria George, B Souparnika, Drishna N K, Yuvanthika R, Sneha M.
Akshaya Sadanandan, Najla Noushad, Mrudhula Suresh, Jayalekshmi Jayachandran, Shani Sasidharan, Jilu George, Soniya Babu, Sreekrishna Haridas, Aswathy Mol, Gayathri S, Ragi Mohan, Ajanya T P, Nithuna K R, Anaswara Santosh, Aleena Ann Joy, Drisya, Gopika Gayathri Devi.
Considering the recent run of form, our Dream11 match prediction is that Team Pearl will come out on top in this contest.
Note: The PEA vs RUB match prediction and PEA vs RUB Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The PEA vs RUB Dream11 team and PEA vs RUB Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.
