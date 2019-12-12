PEA Vs SWI Dream11 Team Prediction, Top Picks And Match Updates

The 10th match of the ongoing Qatar T10 League 2019 will be played between Pearl Gladiators and Swift Gallopers. The match will be played at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Qatar. Their 10-overs fixture is scheduled for December 12 and will start at 9:00 PM IST.

Flying Oryx won by 9 wickets 💥

Congratulations Hussain Talat for fantastic 50 and we'll deserved Man of the Match.#qt10league #dsport pic.twitter.com/1fqXZex08M — Qatar T10 League (@qtT10league) December 8, 2019

Also Read | Afridi Cites Lack Of Power-hitters In Pakistan As Reason For Bad Form

PEA vs SWI Dream11 Match preview

The ongoing six-team tournament is the first-ever edition of Qatar T10 League. It is organised by the Qatar Cricket Association and it has been approved by the International Cricket Council (ICC). The opening game of the tournament was played between Pearl Gladiators and Flying Oryx on December 7.

Swift Gallopers are placed second on the points table with two wins and one defeat from their three games. Meanwhile, Pearl Gladiators are placed fifth on the table and are yet to win a game in the tournament.

Also Read | Dream11 CEP Vs SOP: Match Prediction, Analysis And Squad Updates

PEA vs SWI Dream11 Squad details

PEA vs SWI Dream11: PEA Squad

Faisal Javed, Sheikh Raheel (w), Mehran Khan, Saqlain Arshad, Adnan Ilyas, Khurram Shahzad, Nafees Shahzad, Sohaib Maqsood (c), Uzair Amir, Mohammed Nadeem, Philip Joseph, Aadil Khan, Qalandar Khan, Fahad Nawaz

PEA vs SWI Dream11: SWI Squad

Kamran Akmal (c), Zaheer Ibrahim, Jahanzeb Ashad (w), Ravinderpal Singh, Sadiq NM, Zainudheen, Sufyan Mehmood, Inam-ul-Haq, Gayan Wimalashantha, Haris Butt, Mughees Bajwa, Sultan Ahmed, Syed Tameem, Sohaib Maqsood

Also Read | Maharashtra Vs Uttar Pradesh: Vijay Hazare Trophy Preview, Details

PEA vs SWI Dream11 team prediction

Wicketkeeper – Kamran Akmal (c)

All-rounder – Imran Ali, Sheikh Raheel

Batsmen – Faisal Javed, Sohaib Maqsood (vc), Zaheer Ibrahim, Ravinderpal Singh, Adnan Ilyas

Bowlers – Umar Gul, Zainudheen, Mughees Bajwa

Swift Gallopers start off as favourites to win the game.

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.

Also Read | Vijay Hazare Trophy: MS Dhoni Puts National Selectors In The Spot After Turning Down Opportunity To Play For Jharkhand