'People Think I'm Not A Good White-ball Bowler': Yadav Debunks Misconceptions About Him

Almost all cricketing nations are gearing themselves up for the Indian Premier League which is all set to begin from April 9. IPL 2021 would kickstart at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, with defending champions Mumbai taking on the Virat Kohli-led Bangalore team. The IPL 2020 witnessed a clash between Delhi and Mumbai in the finals with Rohit Sharma's side emerging victorious. This year team Delhi is participating with new captain Rishabh Pant.

India's fast bowler Umesh Yadav who is playing for Delhi in the IPL 2021 participated in a question-answer session of ESPNcricinfo, where he talked about people's miss-conception around him as a T20 bowler. In the session, Yadav said that people think that he is not a good limited-overs bowler which is wrong. "People think I am not a good white-ball bowler," he said.

When it comes to Umesh Yadav's record in the IPL, he hasn’t been the most successful bowler in the cash-rich league. Yadav has played 121 matches in the IPL so far and has taken 119 wickets with an economy rate of 8.51. Umesh Yadav has been bought by Delhi at the 2021 mini-auction at a price of INR 2 crore.

Umesh Yadav's IPL 2021 goals

During the question-answer session, Yadav also picked a batsman he is looking forward to bowl in IPL 2021—Bangalore's pillar AB de Villiers. During the session, Yadav also said that he is also looking forward to bowl against the defending champions Mumbai. Apart from this, Yadav revealed that his personal goal for the IPL 2021 would be bowling as many dot balls as possible. The Indian pacer picked his performance in IPL 2018 as best because he had bowled 149 dots and also took 20 wickets. During the question-answer session, Umesh Yadav also said that he would like to be the highest wicket-taker of IPL on being asked which record he would like to break.

It is to be noted that Umesh Yadav was ruled out of the India tour of Australia series after he suffered a calf injury during the Melbourne Test. He also remained out of contention for the first two home Tests against England that followed. However, Yadav is now fully recovered and all set to contribute to the Rishabh Pant-led Delhi team.

Delhi will be starting off its IPL 2021 against MS Dhoni-led side Chennai in Mumbai on April 10.

