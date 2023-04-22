'People think it's very easy': MS Dhoni annoyed after CSK vs SRH match - WATCH

Following CSK's emphatic victory over SRH, Chennai Super Kings' captain MS Dhoni was evidently in the mood for some fun. Though his batting prowess did not come into effect, the 41-year-old showcased his form on the mic. Dhoni was comically annoyed upon not getting the catch of the match award.

Fielding first, CSK had the objective of restricting SRH to a score, that they would deem as low as possible and courtesy of Ravindra Jadeja's exceptional bowling and MS Dhoni's quick and clean work behind the stumps, SRH could only post 134 on the board. In the match, Dhoni also took a sharp catch to dismiss his opposite number, Aiden Markram. After the match, Dhoni jokingly said he deserved the catch of the match award. Ruturaj Gikwad was adjudged with the award for showcasing safe hands.

Watch the comical annoyance of MS Dhoni after CSK vs SRH match?

"Still, they didn't give me best catch award. I was in such a wrong position. Just because we wear gloves, people think it's easy. I felt it was a fantastic catch. "A long time back I still remember one game - Rahul Dravid was keeping and he caught one like that. Once you get old, that's the only time you get experience. Unless you're Sachin paaji and start playing at 16-17. Definitely old, can't shy away from that," MS Dhoni joked when he was asked about his ability to be sharp behind the wickets at 41." Dhoni recently became the player with the most T20 catches in the world. He went past Quinton de Kock's tally of 207 catches.

In his own style, @msdhoni describes yet another successful day behind the stumps 👏



And along with it, shares a special Rahul Dravid story and admiration for @sachin_rt 😃#TATAIPL | #CSKvSRH pic.twitter.com/4gL8zU9o9v — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 21, 2023

CSK vs SRH: What transpired in IPL 2023 match 29?

In a low-scoring encounter between two of the mismatches, as per the IPL points table is concerned, CSK got home without any dread. Batting first, SRH got off to a steady start with openers Harry Brook and Abhishek Sharma contributing 35 runs for the opening wicket stand. At 84 for 3 at the 11.3 overs mark, the 2016 champions were on course to put a decent target on the board. However, the pressure of not scoring at a quick pace got to them as they could only score 134 after 20 overs.

Chasing 135, CSK openers made the cautious start but got the run rate ticking at approximately 8 in an over. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway scored the majority of the runs and took the game away from the visitors. Sunrisers eventually picked wickets but it was too little too late as CSK registered a 7-wicket win. With 77 of 57, Devon Conway was the standout player from CSK. Ravindra Jadeja, though picked up the Player of the Match award for an extraordinary spell of 22/3 after 4 overs.