Perth Scorchers Beat Sydney Sixers To Win BBL 11, David Warner Leads Congratulations

Perth Scorchers defeated Sydney Sixers in a one-sided finale to win their fourth Big Bash League (BBL) title. Put in to bat first, the Scorchers had a shaky start and were reduced to 25/4 before recovering from that juncture to post a huge total of 171/6 from their 20 overs courtesy of half-centuries by skipper Ashton Turner (54) and Laurie Evans (76) who together switched up a 104-run partnership. Sixers' spinners Nathan Lyon and Steve O'Keefe took two wickets each, while Jackson Bird and Hayden Kerr both picked up one.

In return, the Sydney Sixers were unable to hold their ground folding out for a meagre score of 92 and thus giving their opponents a 79 run win. Daniel Hughes kept scoring from one end, putting up a 33-ball 42, however, wickets kept falling from the other end as Andrew Tye picked up three wickets while Jhye Richardson picked up two scalps with each of the four other bowlers picking one each along with a run-out.

BBL 11: Perth Scorchers pip Sydney Sixers to championship

David Warner was among the early cricketers to congratulate the Scorchers on winning the BBL 11. While several others along with fans flooded the internet with their wishes.

The best in the biz 🏆🏆🏆🏆#BBL11 pic.twitter.com/W8bT9KligU — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 28, 2022

