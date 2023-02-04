Perth Scorchers Retains Big Bash League Title As They Defeat Brisbane Heat By Five Wickets

Perth Scorchers retained their Big Bash League title with a thrilling win over Brisbane Heat with contributions from Cooper Connolly and captain Ashton Turner in the Big Bash final. Batting first Heat posted a total of 175 for the loss of seven wickets with Nathan McSweeney registering the highest 41 for his side.

In reply to Brisbane Heat's target, Perth Scorchers did face some resistance as a number of wickets fell down in quick succession. But captain Turner stabilised the innings with a quickfire 53 and later Nick Hobson and Cooper Connolly made sure they remained on the right path as Perth lifted the title for a record fifth time.

Perth Scorchers XI

Cameron Bancroft, Stephen Eskinazi (England), Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis (wk), Ashton Turner (c), Nick Hobson, Cooper Connolly, Matt Kelly, Andrew Tye, David Payne (England), Jason Behrendorff

Brisbane Heat XI

Sam Heazlett, Josh Brown, Nathan McSweeney, Sam Hain (England), Jimmy Peirson (c, wk), Max Bryant, Michael Neser, James Bazley, Xavier Bartlett, Spencer Johnson, Matt Kuhnemann