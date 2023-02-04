Perth Scorchers Vs Brisbane Heat: When & Where To Watch Big Bash League 2022-23 Final?

Perth Scorchers are all set to defend their Big Bash League title against Brisbane Heat at their home ground on Saturday. The 2021-22 season champions Perth head into the summit clash after winning by seven wickets against Sydney Sixers in the playoff match. On the other hand, Brisbane Heat stormed into the final after earning an eight-wicket win (DLS method) over Sydney Thunder in their playoff game.

Aaron Hardie is the second-highest run scorer of the tournament ahead of the final, with 443 runs in 14 games. Josh Inglis also features in the highest run-scorers list with 405 runs in 15 games. Andrew Tye has grabbed 25 wickets so far for Brisbane Heat, while Scorchers’ Michael Neser has 24 wickets to his name in the BBL 2022-23 final.

When will the Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat, Big Bash League 2022-23 final begin?

The BBL 2022-23 final is scheduled to begin at 2:00 PM IST / 9:30 AM IST / 7:30 PM local time on Saturday, February 4, 2023.

Where is the Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat, BBL 2022-23 final being held?

The Big Bash League 2022-23 final is slated to be played at the Optus Stadium in Perth.

How to watch the live streaming of the Big Bash League 2022-23 final in India?

The live streaming of the Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat, BBL 2022-23 final will be available on the SonyLiv.

How to watch the live telecast of the Big Bash League 2022-23 final in India?

Cricket fans in India can also watch the live telecast of the Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat final on Sony Sports Network.

How to watch the Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat, BBL 2022-23 final in UK?

Cricket fans in the United Kingdom can watch the Big Bash League 2022-23 final on Sky Sports Cricket.

How to watch the Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat, BBL 2022-23 final in Australia?

Aussie cricket fans can watch the Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat, Big Bash League final on Fox Sports, Seven Network, Kayo Sports and Foxtel App.

Big Bash League 2022-23, Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat: Predicted lineups

Perth Scorchers probable playing XI: Stephen Eskinazi, Cameron Bancroft, Ashton Hardie, Josh Inglis, Ashton Turner, Nick Hobson, Cooper Connolly, Andrew Tye, David Payne, Jason Behrendorff, Peter Hatzoglou

Brisbane Heat probable playing XI: Sam Heazlett, Brown, Nathan McSweeney, Sam Hain, Jimmy Peirson, Max Bryant, Michael Neser, James Bazley, Xavier Bartlett, Spencer Johnson, Matthew Kuhnemann