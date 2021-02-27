PES Vs ISL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Live Stream; Pakistan Super League 2021

Peshawar Zalmi will go up against Islamabad United in the 10th match of the Pakistan Super League 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST (7:00 PM PST) from the National Stadium, Karachi on February 27, 2021. Here is our PES vs ISL Dream11 prediction, PES vs ISL Dream11 team and PES vs ISL Dream11 top picks.

PES vs ISL Dream11 prediction: Match preview

The top two teams on the PSL 2021 table — Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United — will both be looking to recreate their past glory this season. With two wins from three games, PSL 2017 champions Peshawar Zalmi find themselves in second place on the table with 4 points. The team lost their first match against the Lahore Qalandars by 4 wickets but came back strong with consecutive wins over the Multan Sultans by 6 wickets and the Quetta Gladiators with 3 balls remaining.

On the other hand, we have 2016 and 2018 champions Islamabad United who finished last season in last place. In a complete reversal from last season, Islamabad United have won both their matches at the PSL 2021 so far, putting them in first place on the table. A close 3-wicket win over the Multan Sultans followed by a successful 197 run chase will give the team the confidence they need to make it all the way this season.

PES vs ISL live in India

The Pakistan Super League 2021 will be telecast live in India on the Sony Sports Network. The Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United match will be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website. Fans can visit the official website and social media pages of the PSL and the teams concerned in order to get the PES vs ISL live scores and updates.

PES vs ISL playing 11 prediction

Peshawar Zalmi - Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Akmal (wk), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Sherfane Rutherford, Wahab Riaz (c), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Saqib Mahmood, Mohammad Irfan, Mohammad Imran

Islamabad United - Phil Salt (wk), Alex Hales, Shadab Khan (c), Faheem Ashraf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Hussain Talat, Asif Ali, Lewis Gregory, Zafar Gohar, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr

PES vs ISL Key Players

Peshawar Zalmi - Imam-ul-Haq, Haider Ali, Saqib Mahmood

Islamabad United - Alex Hales, Lewis Gregory, Faheem Ashraf

PES vs ISL Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Kamran Akmal

Batsmen: Alex Hales, Haider Ali, Imam-ul-Haq (C), Sherfane Rutherford

Allrounders: Faheem Ashraf, Lewis Gregory (VC), Shoaib Malik

Bowlers: Hasan Ali, Zafar Gohar, Saqib Mahmood

PES vs ISL match prediction

According to our PES vs ISL match prediction, Islamabad United will win this match.

Note: The PES vs ISL Dream11 prediction and PES vs ISL Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The PES vs ISL Dream11 team and PES vs ISL Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

