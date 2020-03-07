PES Vs ISL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Playing 11 And All PSL 2020 Match Details

Peshawar Zalmi will take on Islamabad United in the 20th match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 on Saturday, March 7. The PES vs ISL live game will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi. The PES vs ISL live match will commence at 2:30 PM (IST). Here are the PES vs ISL Dream11 prediction, PES vs ISL Dream11 team, PES vs ISL match prediction, PES vs ISL playing 11 and other PES vs ISL live match details.

Peshawar Zalmi are currently placed at the third position in the points table with 7 points to their name. Out of seven games, they have won three, lost three and one game has been abandoned due to rain. A win in this game would send them to the second position. Kamran Akmal and Shoaib Malik are the players to watch out for.

Islamabad United are currently placed at the second position in the points table with 7 points to their name. Out of seven games, they have won three, lost three and one game has been abandoned due to rain. If they manage to win this game comprehensively they will go to the top of the table. Colin Munro and Shadab Khan are the players to watch out for.

Let's take a look at the squads and PES vs ISL Dream11 prediction.

PES vs ISL Dream11 prediction: Squads to form the PES vs ISL playing 11 and PES vs ISL Dream11 team

PES vs ISL Dream11 prediction: Peshawar Zalmi Squad

Wahab Riaz (Captain), Kamran Akmal (Wicketkeeper), Imam-ul-Haq, Tom Banton, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Liam Livingstone, Lewis Gregory, Liam Dawson, Hasan Ali, Yasir Shah, Rahat Ali, Liam Dawson, Adil Amin, Umar Amin, Aamir Ali, Darren Sammy

PES vs ISL Dream11 prediction: Islamabad United Squad

Shadab Khan (Captain), Luke Ronchi (Wicketkeeper), Colin Munro, Colin Ingram, Asif Ali, Rizwan Hussain, Hussain Talat, Zafar Gohar, Akif Javed, Dale Steyn, Rumman Raees, Amad Butt, Philip Salt, Faheem Ashraf, Muhammad Musa, Ahmed Safi Abdullah

PES vs ISL Dream11 prediction: PES vs ISL Dream11 team

Here is the PES vs ISL Dream11 team that can expect to fetch you the maximum points -

Wicketkeeper: Kamran Akmal (Vice-captain), Luke Ronchi

Batsmen: Colin Ingram, Colin Munro (Captain), Liam Livingstone, Haider Ali

Bowlers: Wahab Riaz, Dale Steyn, Hasan Ali

All-Rounders: Shoaib Malik, Lewis Gregory

PES vs ISL Dream11 prediction: PES vs ISL match prediction

Multan Sultans start off as favourites to win as per our PES vs ISL match prediction.

Note: Please keep in mind that our PES vs ISL Dream11 prediction is made on the basis of our own analysis. Our PES vs ISL Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results in your PES vs ISL live game. Catch all the PES vs ISL live match on DSport or gateway.com in India.

IMAGE COURTESY: ISLAMABAD UNITED TWITTER