PES Vs KAR Dream11: Peshawar Vs Karachi Prediction, Team And Top Picks

The Peshawar Zalmi will take on Karachi Kings in the 24th match of the PSL 2021. The match is set to begin at 11:30 PM IST (10:00 PM local time) from the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi on June 15, 2021. Here is our PES vs KAR Dream11 prediction, team, and fantasy top picks.

Pakistan Super League 2021: PES vs KAR preview

The Pakistan Super League 2021 will feature Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings once again on Tuesday, June 15. Currently at the third place on the PSL 2021 table with four losses and four wins, Peshawar have eight points to their name. After a good start to their season saw them win three of their first four games, the side has come down a little, registering just one win in the last three matches. Having lost their last match to the lowly-ranked Multan Sultans, the team will hope to come back in this game.

Meanwhile, not far behind their competitors for this game, the Karachi Kings are at the 4th place on the table with six points. The team has managed to win three of their seven games and will be hoping to overtake Peshawar with a win in this game. The Peshawar vs Karachi head to head stands at 8-5 in favour of Peshawar Zalmi but the last three matches between the two sides have been won by the Kings, making this tussle an interesting one. The PES vs KAR scorecard will be available on the social media pages of the two teams and the PSL.

PES vs KAR: Pitch Conditions and Weather Report

The pitch at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium has generally been a balanced one. With an average first innings score of around 160-170 and bowlers getting decent support from the surface, we expect this match to be a close one. Going by previous matches and expected weather conditions, the captain winning the toss should choose to bowl first. Accuweather predicts no rain during this match. The temperature is expected to be around 34°C, with 66% humidity and 0% cloud cover.

Injury and Availability News

There will be no injury concerns for either team in this match.

PES vs KAR Dream11 team: Probable Playing XIs

PES: Kamran Akmal (wk), Imam ul Haq, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, David Miller, Sherfane Rutherford, Wahab Riaz, Fabian Allen, Umaid Asif, Mohammad Irfan, Fidel Edwards

KAR: Sharjeel Khan, Martin Guptill, Babar Azam, Chadwick Walton (wk), Thisara Perera, Najibullah Zadran, Imad Wasim (c), Mohammad Amir, Arshad Iqbal, Waqas Maqsood, Qasim Akram

PES vs KAR best team: Captain and Vice-Captain Selection

Captain – Babar Azam, Kamran Akmal

Vice-Captain – Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz

Babar Azam and Shoaib Malik will be perfect options as captain and vice-captain respectively.

PES vs KAR Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Kamran Akmal

Batsmen – Babar Azam, Sharjeel Khan

All-Rounders – Shoaib Malik, Thisara Perera, Fabian Allen, Imad Wasim

Bowlers – Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Irfan, Arshad Iqbal, Waqas Maqsood

PES vs KAR Dream11 Prediction

According to our PES vs KAR Dream11 prediction, the Kings are likely to edge past Peshawar and win this match.

Note: The PES vs KAR player record and as a result, the PES vs KAR best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The PES vs KAR Dream11 team and PES vs KAR prediction do not guarantee positive results.

