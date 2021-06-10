PES Vs LAH Dream11 Prediction, Team And Top Fantasy Picks For PSL 2021

Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars will be playing against each other in the Pakistan Super League at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The match starts at 11:30 PM on Thursday, June 10. Here is our PES vs LAH Dream11 prediction, PES vs LAH Dream11 team, PES vs LAH opener and PES vs LAH scorecard.

PES vs LAH match preview

Peshawar Zalmi after having a decent run in the first half of the competition will be hoping to get off the blocks with a win. The team is currently third on the points table with three wins and two losses from five matches played in the tournament. On the other Lahore Qalandars have started with a win by beating Islamabad United by 5 wickets in the previous match. The win was a result of a fine performance from their star bowlers James Faulkner and Rashid Khan. The win also took them to the top of the points table and a win here will help them retain their position.

PES vs LAH weather report

There will be no rain expected during the match. The wind gusts will be around 17 km/h with temperatures hovering around 33 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With the rain not coming down during the match, both teams will get to play the full quota of overs, making the PES vs LAH Dream11 prediction a tough one.

PES vs LAH pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip has favoured batsmen a little bit, but bowlers have also had their say. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to keep the match evenly contested. The team winning the toss will look to bat first and put up a good score on board.

PES vs LAH player record

Peshawar Zalmi will be looking forward to Sherfaine Rutherford and Saqib Mahmood doing well in this match just like they did in the first half of the tournament. The team will want them to not only make contributions but also help them climb the points table with a win. Lahore Qalandars, on the other hand, will want Mohammad Hafeez and Shaheen Shah Afridi to do well with bat and ball in this match and help the team retain the top spot. All eyes will be on their performance in the upcoming fixture.

PES vs LAH Dream11 team

PES vs LAH Dream11 prediction

As per our PES vs LAH Dream11 prediction, LAH will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The PES vs LAH player record and as a result, the PES vs LAH best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The PES vs LAH Dream11 team and PES vs LAH prediction does not guarantee positive results.

