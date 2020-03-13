PES Vs MUL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Playing 11 And All PSL 2020 Match Details

Peshawar Zalmi will take on Multan Sultans in the 27th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 on Friday, March 13. The PES vs MUL live match will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi. The PES vs MUL live match will commence at 7:30 PM (IST). Here is our PES vs MUL Dream11 team, PES vs MUL Dream11 prediction, PES vs MUL playing 11, PES vs MUL match prediction that will bring you the best PES vs MUL live match results.

ALSO READ | RCB Star Umesh Yadav Prepares For IPL 2020 With Impressive Weightlifting: Watch

Peshawar Zalmi are currently placed at the third position in the points table with 9 points to their name. They have played nine games out of which they have won four and lost four with one game being abandoned due to rain. It's a must-win game for the Zalmi as a win here will seal them a playoffs berth.

On the other hand, Multan Sultans have had a dream tournament so far as they are the table toppers. Out of the eight matches they have played, they have won five, lost one and two games were abandoned due to rains. They have already booked themselves a place in the playoffs and would look to end the league phase on a high.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020 Matches Likely To Take Place In Closed Doors Due To Coronavirus Threat: Report

Let's take a look at the squads and PES vs MUL Dream11 prediction.

PES vs MUL Dream11 Prediction: PES vs MUL playing 11 likely from both squads

PES vs MUL Dream11 Prediction: PES vs MUL playing 11 - Peshawar Zalmi

Wahab Riaz, (Captain), Kamran Akmal (Wicket-keeper), Liam Livingstone, Tom Banton, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Mohsin, Liam Dawson, Hasan Ali, Rahat Ali, Umar Amin, Carlos Brathwaite, Imam-ul-Haq, Adil Amin, Aamir Ali, Mohammad Amir Khan

PES vs MUL Dream11 Prediction: PES vs MUL playing 11 - Multan Sultans

Shan Masood (Captain), Zeeshan Ashraf (Wicket-keeper), James Vince, Rilee Rossouw, Moeen Ali, Khushdil Shah, Shahid Afridi, Sohail Tanvir, Imran Tahir, Mohammad Irfan, Junaid Khan, Mohammad Ilyas, Ali Shafiq, Rohail Nazir, Usman Qadir, Bilawal Bhatti, Wayne Madsen

ALSO READ | IND W Vs AUS W: Shafali Verma Out, Harsha Bhogle's Tweet Reminds Fans Of 2003 WC Final

PES vs MUL Dream11 Prediction: PES vs MUL Dream11 team

Here is the PES vs MUL Dream11 team that should fetch you the maximum points -

Wicketkeepers: Kamran Akmal (Captain)

Batsmen: Rilee Rossouw, James Vince (Vice-captain), Liam Livingstone, Shan Masood

Bowlers: Sohail Tanvir, Imran Tahir, Wahab Riaz

All-Rounders: Moeen Ali, Shoaib Malik, Shahid Afridi

PES vs MUL Dream11 Prediction

Peshawar Zalmi start off as favourites to win as per our PES vs MUL match prediction.

Note: Please keep in mind that our PES vs MUL Dream11 prediction is made with our own analysis. Our PES vs MUL Dream11 team are not bound to guarantee positive results in your games.

ALSO READ | DY Patil T20 Cup: Shikhar Dhawan Follows Hardik Pandya's Footsteps By Violating BCCI Rules

IMAGE COURTESY: PESHAWAR ZALMI TWITTER