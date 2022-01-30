Peshawar Zalmi Vs Islamabad United Live Streaming: How To Watch QUE Vs PES PSL 2022 Game?

The fifth match of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) will see Peshawar Zalmi lock horns against Islamabad United at National Stadium in Karachi. The match is scheduled to start at 3:00 PM IST. The Zalmis have played one match in PSL 2022 so far, while the United are yet to play its first game. The Zalmis will come into the game with a lot of confidence, having won its first match of the season against Quetta Gladiators.

Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United: Live streaming details

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to show the Pakistan Super League (PSL) live in India. The match between Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United will be available on Sony Six and Sony Six HD channels. The live-streaming of the match will be shown on the Sony LIV app for a minimum subscription fee of Rs. 299. Meanwhile, Jio users can enjoy live streaming for free on JioTV.

In the United Kingdom, PSL matches are being live telecast on Sky Sports Network, while in the US, Willow TV is airing all the games from this year's PSL. Fans in Australia can watch the PSL match on Fox Sports.

Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United: Full squads

Peshawar Zalmi: Hazratulah Zazai, Liam Livingstone, Wahab Riaz (Platinum), Haider Ali, Sherfane Rutherford, Shoaib Malik (Diamond), Hussain Talat (Gold), Saqib Mahmood (Gold, Brand Ambassador), Usman Qadir (Gold), Arshad Iqbal, Kamran Akmal (Mentor), Salman Irshad, Sameen Gul, Tom Kohler-Cadmore (Silver), Mohammad Aamer, Sirajuddin (Emerging), Ben Cutting and Mohammad Haris (Supplementary).

Islamabad United: Asif Ali, Colin Munro, Hasan Ali (Platinum), Faheem Ashraf, Marchant De Lange, Shadab Khan (Brand Ambassador), Alex Hales (Mentor), Azam Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr (Gold), Danish Aziz, Mohammad Akhlaq, Paul Stirling, Reece Topley, Zafar Gohar (Silver), Mubasir Khan, Zeeshan Zameer (Emerging), Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ather Mehmood (Supplementary).

Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United: Probable XIs

Peshawar Zalmi: Tom Kohler-Cadmore (wk), Yasir Khan, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik (captain), Hussain Talat, Sherfane Rutherford, Ben Cutting, Sohail Khan, Usman Qadir, Sameen Gul, Pat Brown.

Islamabad United: Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Muhammad Akhlaq (wk), Asif Ali, Shadab Khan (captain), Muhammad Musa, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim, Zahir Khan, Faheem Ashraf.

