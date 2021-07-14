Peter Siddle Calls For Pacers' Rotation Ahead Of Australia's Ashes Title Defense

As Australia cricket team looks to defend the Ashes title which they won on English soil, former Test pacer Peter Siddle has asked for fast bowlers to be rotated during the series against England. Siddle was the part of the bowling attack which had whitewashed England in the 2013-14 series. The attack comprising of Mitchell Johnson, Ryan Harris as well as spinner Nathan Lyon crushed England team in all the five test.

Peter Siddle on rotating bowlers during Ashes series

While speaking to Cricket.com.au Siddle while recalling Australia's emphatic series win over England eight years ago said, "We were blessed in that series (in 2013-14) with the series that Mitch had. He took so many wickets so fast for us that we weren't bowling a hell of a lot of overs. We could get away with it and there was a good shared wicket-taking list where we all contributed where we had to. How dominant he was, it made it a lot easier on the rest of us". Having lost the Test series against a young Indian side, selector Trevor Hohns had said that resting pacers during the series was "possibly something that could have been done".

With Australia scheduled to play six Tests at home in a span of seven-and-a-half weeks (one against Afghanistan and five against England) Siddle says rotating the pace attack is the right approach with James Pattinson and Michael Neser waiting for their chance. The 36-year-old said "And we've seen with the last two series against India in Australia, if there isn't a really dominant force then it does take time to bowl the opposition out and a long innings does take a toll on individuals. So I think we're going to have to be prepared to maybe rotate and have guys ready to go".

He further said, "We had Patto and Ness in and around that group waiting for an opportunity and when you've got blokes … ready to go, (playing) one Test here and there, similar to what we did in the Ashes over in England (in 2019), I think that's a good look at the summer and how we can go about it."

Ashes 2021 schedule

As per Ashes 2021 schedule, the high-profile series against Joe Root's men will commence with the first Test at The Gabba on December 8-12. The remaining four Tests will be played at the Adelaide Oval (December 16-20), Melbourne Cricket Ground (December 26-30), Sydney Cricket Ground (January 5-9) and Perth Stadium (January 14-18). Notably, this will be the first instance in 26 years that the Ashes finale will not be hosted by the iconic SCG.

Credit: AP