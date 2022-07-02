Peterson Reacts To Stuart Broad Breaking His Record Of Most Expensive Over In Test Cricket

England pacer Stuart Broad registered an unwanted record on Saturday during Day 2 of the fifth Test match against India on Saturday. The speedster, who conceded 35 runs in an over, became the bowler with the most expensive over bowled in the history of Test cricket. The veteran was hit all around the park by his Indian counterpart Jasprit Bumrah, who scored 29 of those 35 runs to become the batter with most runs scored in a single over of a Test match.

Broad broke the record of former South African pacer Robin Peterson, who had conceded 28 runs in an over during a Test against West Indies in 2003. Brian Lara was the batsman who hit Petersen for 28 runs in the match. The former all-rounder has now taken a jibe at Broad for breaking his record. Peterson took to Twitter to mock Broad for conceding 35 runs in an over against India in the fifth Test match.

"Sad to lose my record today oh well, records are made to be broken I guess. Onto the next one, (sic)" Peterson jokingly wrote on Twitter.

Sad to lose my record today 😜 oh well, records are made to be broken I guess. Onto the next one 🏏 #ENGvIND — Robin John Peterson (@robbie13flair) July 2, 2022

England vs India: 5th Test

As far as the match is concerned, India breached the 400-run mark on Day 2 of the fifth Test match courtesy of 78 runs scored by Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, and Jasprit Bumrah together. Jadeja reached his century in the morning after finishing at 83 at stumps on Day 1. Bumrah scored a quickfire 31 off 16 balls to help India post 416. Earlier, Rishabh Pant scored 146 off 111 balls to help India recover from a shaky start. He forged a crucial 222-run partnership with Jadeja on Day 1.

England, on the other hand, have lost three wickets for just 60 runs on the board. Bumrah picked all three wickets for India on Day 2. The Indian skipper looked in good form with the ball as he dismissed Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, and Ollie Pope for 6, 9, and 10 runs, respectively. Currently, the match has been halted due to rain. England were batting at 60/3 in 15.1 overs when rain interrupted the game for the third time on Day 2.