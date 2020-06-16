PF Vs STO Dream11 Prediction, Team, Playing 11s And All ECS T10 League Live Game Info

Pakistanska Foreningen will take on Stockholm Cricket Club in the league game of the ECS T10 League 2020 on Tuesday, June 16. The PF vs STO live match will be played at the Marsta Cricket Ground in Stockholm. The PF vs STO live match will commence at 3:15 PM (IST). Here is a look at our PF vs STO Dream11 prediction, the PF vs STO match prediction and PF vs STO Dream11 team and PF vs STO playing 11 that is expected to fetch you the maximum points in the PF vs STO live match.

PF vs STO Dream11 prediction: Squads for PF vs STO Dream11 team

PF vs STO Dream11 prediction: PF vs STO Dream11 squad: STO

Viswanadha Bazawada, Abhishek Mathur, Feroz Patel, Rakesh Kumar, Umesh Bharti, Avinash Upadhyaya, Prem Krishna, Akash Jha, Suman Mokhamatam, Akanshu Mahajan, Harsha Vardahana Singaraju, Himanshu Patel, Ashok Ganesan Ramalingam, Rajesh Lal Raveendran, Kaushik Vats, Sampat Manju Lyengar, Santosh Yadlapalli, Vinod Chalindra, Shrikant Sakpal.

PF vs STO Dream11 prediction: PF vs STO Dream11 squad: PF

Choudry Share Ali, Imam Din, Sameer Ali Khan, Azeem Amin, Muhammad Usama Chaudhry, Tajammal Hussain, Waqar Hassan, Kamran Zia, Mohammad Vajjih Ali, Tasaduq Hussain, Zubair Aslam, Umar Khan, Muhammad Bilal, Vaince Muhammad Waqqas, Khalil Jalali.

PF vs STO Dream11 top picks

Here's our PF vs STO Dream11 top picks for the PF vs STO Dream11 match -

C Share Ali

S Ali Khan

A Mathur

PF vs STO Dream11 prediction: STO vs IND Dream 11 likely playing XIs

PF vs STO Dream11 prediction: STO vs IND Dream 11 likely playing XI: STO

Vinod Chalindra, Kaushik Vats, Jyotimoi Saikia, Abhishek Mathur, Harsha Vardahana, Sampat Manju, Himanshu Patel, Akanshu Mahajan, Avinash Upadhyaya, Suman Momhamatam, N Komalla

PF vs STO Dream11 prediction: STO vs IND Dream 11 likely playing XI: PF

C Share Ali, T Hussain, M Vajjih Ali, K Zia, V Muhammad, T Hussain, Z Aslam, K Jalali, U Khan, S Ali and M Bilal

PF vs STO Dream11 team

PF vs STO Dream11 prediction

As per our PF vs STO Dream11 prediction, Stockholm start as favourites against Indiska.

Note: The PF vs STO Dream11 prediction, PF vs STO Dream11 top picks and PF vs STO Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The PF vs STO Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(IMAGE: BRIXTONBLOG)