PIA Vs BAP Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Bologna Match Preview

Pianoro are all set to face Baracca Prato in Match 2 of the ECS T10 Bologna 2021. The PIA vs BAP match is scheduled to begin at 3:30 PM IST on Monday, March 22, 2021. Here is our PIA vs BAP Dream11 prediction, PIA vs BAP Dream11 team and PIA vs BAP playing 11. The PIA vs BAP live streaming will be available on FanCode.

PIA vs BAP Dream11 prediction: PIA vs BAP match preview

Pianoro are the most successful club in the history of Italian cricket and will be making their debut in the T10 tournament. The team are 15-time Italian Champions in the 50-over format and Coppa Italia Champions on six occasions. Coming into this competition, the squad has a blend of youth and experienced players who will be looking forward to putting up a great show in their maiden outing. For Baracca Prato this is the second match of the day as they open their campaign versus Kings XI in the opening ECS T10 Bologna.

Speaking about the tournament, six top Italian teams in the form of Baracca Prato, Bologna, Cricket Stars, Kings XI, Pianoro and Royal Parma will feature in the six-day tournament in 24 T10 matches.

PIA vs BAP live prediction: Squad details for PIA vs BAP Dream11 team

PIA: Charles Fernando, Waleed Rana, Nilantha Kotikawatta, Nasir Abbas (wk), Shammi Mahendra, Raheel Riaz, Arslan Rana (Captain), Nicolo Fernando, Hammad Amjad, Aravinth Suresh, Farhan Shafique Zeeshan Ahmed, Muhammad Abuzar, Anam Mollik, Muhammad Abubakkar, Asim Khalid, Nisantha Anton

BAP: Ghulam Dastgeer (captain), Arslan Akhtar, Zaryab Arshad, Ali Hassan Jr, Abid Hussain, Asim Javaid (wk), Shahid Imran, Shams Ejaz, Pradeep Kumara, Ali Hassan Sr, Karamat Ullah Khan, Mehboob Ur Rehman, Asim Ali, Amjad Shavej, Hamid Shad Ali, Zaryab Arshad, Zaheer Abbas, Muddassar Ali, Ilyas Ahmed, Asfand Faraz, Hamza Miran. Riasat Ali, Sheraj Asim, Tadeel Shahzad, Zaka Ullah.

PIA vs BAP match prediction: Top picks for PIA vs BAP playing 11

PIA vs BAP Dream11 live: PIA vs BAP Dream11 team

PIA vs BAP live: PIA vs BAP match prediction

As per our PIA vs BAP Dream11 prediction, PIA will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The PIA vs BAP match prediction and PIA vs BAP playing 11 is made on the basis of our own analysis. The PIA vs BAP Dream11 team and PIA vs BAP Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

