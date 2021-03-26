PIA Vs BAP Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Pics, ECS T10 Bologna 2021 Match Preview

Pianoro are all set to face Baracca Prato in Match 17 of the ECS T10 Bologna 2021. The PIA vs BAP match is scheduled to begin at 2:00 PM IST from the Oval Rastignano, Bologna on Friday, March 26, 2021. Here is our PIA vs BAP Dream11 prediction, PIA vs BAP Dream11 team and PIA vs BAP playing 11. The PIA vs BAP live streaming will be available on FanCode.

PIA vs BAP Dream11 prediction: PIA vs BAP match preview

Both teams have been pretty inconsistent so far in the tournament and will be eager to win this match and keep themselves in contention for a place in the knockout stage. Pianoro has just two wins so far in the tournament and is third on the points table. On the other hand, Baracca Prato are a place below them due to net run rate, however, their record is the same as their opponent. Ghulam Dastgeer has been in fantastic form with the bat for Baracca Prato and is leading the list of highest run-getters in the tournament. This should be an exciting contest to watch as the tournament gets to its business end.



PIA vs BAP live prediction: Squad details for PIA vs BAP Dream11 team

PIA: Charles Fernando, Waleed Rana, Nilantha Kotikawatta, Nasir Abbas (wk), Shammi Mahendra, Raheel Riaz, Arslan Rana (Captain), Nicolo Fernando, Hammad Amjad, Aravinth Suresh, Farhan Shafique, Zeeshan Ahmed, Muhammad Abuzar, Anam Mollik, Muhammad Abubakkar, Asim Khalid, Nisantha Anton.

BAP: Abid Hussain, Ali Hassan, Amjad Shavez, Arsian Akhtar, Asim Ali, Dastageer Ghulam, Hamid Shad Ali, Zaryab Arshad, Asfand Faraz, Hamza Miran, Shahid Imran, Hassan Ali, Ilyas Ahmed, Karamat Ullah khan, Muddsar Ali, Pradeep Kamara, Riasat Ali, Shams Ejaz, Sheraz Asim, Tadeel Shahzad, Zaheer Abbas, Zaka Ullah, Asim Javaid, Mehboob Ur Rehman.

PIA vs BAP match prediction: Top picks for PIA vs BAP playing 11

Ghulam Dastgeer

Ali Hassan

Nicolo Fernando

Waleed Rana

PIA vs BAP Dream11 live: PIA vs BAP Dream11 team

PIA vs BAP live: PIA vs BAP match prediction

As per our PIA vs BAP Dream11 prediction, PIA will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The PIA vs BAP match prediction and PIA vs BAP playing 11 is made on the basis of our own analysis. The PIA vs BAP Dream11 team and PIA vs BAP Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image: European Cricket / Youtube

