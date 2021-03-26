PIA Vs BOL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Bologna 2021 Match Preview

Pianoro are all set to face Bologna in Match 19 of the ECS T10 Bologna 2021. The PIA vs BOL match is scheduled to begin at 6:00 PM IST from the Oval Rastignano, Bologna on Friday, March 26, 2021. Here is our PIA vs BOL Dream11 prediction, PIA vs BOL Dream11 team and PIA vs BOL playing 11. The PIA vs BOL live streaming will be available on FanCode.

PIA vs BOL Dream11 prediction: PIA vs BOL match preview

Both teams need to start winning matches to keep themselves in the race to qualify for the knockout stage. For Pianoro this is the second match of the day as they face Baracca Prato in the first match of the day, In the last 5 matches, the team has won 2 matches and lost 3 and will be eyeing a win.

Bologna on the other hand have 3 wins and 2 losses in their last five matches and will look to improve the record. A win in this match will help them climb the point table. Malik Sarfraz and Babar Ghafar have done well with the bat so far and will look to continue their fine form. This should be an exciting contest to watch.



PIA vs BOL live prediction: Squad details for PIA vs BOL Dream11 team

PIA: Charles Fernando, Waleed Rana, Nilantha Kotikawatta, Nasir Abbas (wk), Shammi Mahendra, Raheel Riaz, Arslan Rana (Captain), Nicolo Fernando, Hammad Amjad, Aravinth Suresh, Farhan Shafique, Zeeshan Ahmed, Muhammad Abuzar, Anam Mollik, Muhammad Abubakkar, Asim Khalid, Nisantha Anton.

BOL: Babar Ghafar, Faizan Hussain, Jastinder Singh, Khayer Abul, Malik Sarfraz, Muhammad Adnan, Mario Bianco, Leghad Khan, Hasham Mushtaq, Akash Deep, Ankush Kumar, Revanth Pannala, Shaheer Saleem, Sufiyan Afzal, Suresh Kolli, Vikas Kalyan, Rahaman Bhuiyan, Qasim Janjua, Abdullah Razzak, Sheraz Ali, Zain Iftikhar and Hashir Iftikhar.

PIA vs BOL match prediction: Top picks for PIA vs BOL playing 11

Malik Sarfraz

Babar Ghafar

Nicolo Fernando

Waleed Rana

PIA vs BOL Dream11 live: PIA vs BOL Dream11 team

PIA vs BOL live: PIA vs BOL match prediction

As per our PIA vs BOL Dream11 prediction, PIA will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The PIA vs BOL match prediction and PIA vs BOL playing 11 is made on the basis of our own analysis. The PIA vs BOL Dream11 team and PIA vs BOL Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

