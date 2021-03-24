PIA Vs ROP Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Bologna 2021 Match Preview

Pianoro is all set to face Royal Parma in Match 11 of the ECS T10 Bologna 2021. The PIA vs ROP match is scheduled to begin at 6:00 PM IST from the Oval Rastignano, Bologna on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. Here is our PIA vs ROP Dream11 prediction, PIA vs ROP Dream11 team and PIA vs ROP playing 11. The PIA vs ROP live streaming will be available on FanCode.

PIA vs ROP Dream11 prediction: PIA vs ROP match preview

This will be the second match of the day for both the teams and they will be eager to take away full points on offer. Pianoro will play their first match of the day versus Cricket Stars, while Royal Parma will also face the same opponent in their first match. Pianoro have played two matches so far, out of which they’ve won and lost one apiece. Pianoro's previous match was versus Baracca Prato where they were beaten by seven wickets, while Royal Parma has one win and one loss so far. They won their first match versus Baracca Prato by 49 runs, however, they were beaten by Kings XI by 8 wickets in their next match.

PIA vs ROP live prediction: Squad details for PIA vs ROP Dream11 team

PIA : Charles Fernando, Waleed Rana, Nilantha Kotikawatta, Nasir Abbas (wk), Shammi Mahendra, Raheel Riaz, Arslan Rana (captain), Nicolo Fernando, Hammad Amjad, Aravinth Suresh, Farhan Shafique, Zeeshan Ahmed, Muhammad Abuzar, Anam Mollik, Muhammad Abubakkar, Asim Khalid, Nisantha Anton.

ROP: Ram Jaspal, Rajmani Singh, Mehmoor Javed, Deependra Singh Shekhawat, Harkamal Singh, Sukhpal Singh, Attiq Ur Rehman, Sheraz Afzal, Hardeep Singh, Sukhraj Singh, Jabrar Afzal, Mehboob Ahmed,Satvir Singh, Gouravjeet Singh Mangat, Balwinder Singh, Prabhdeep Singh, Gurpreet Singh.

PIA vs ROP match prediction: Top picks for PIA vs ROP playing 11

PIA vs ROP Dream11 live: PIA vs ROP Dream11 team

PIA vs ROP live: PIA vs ROP match prediction

As per our PIA vs ROP Dream11 prediction, ROP will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The PIA vs ROP match prediction and PIA vs ROP playing 11 is made on the basis of our own analysis. The PIA vs ROP Dream11 team and PIA vs ROP Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image: FanCode

