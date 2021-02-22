PIC Vs BAR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 Live Stream Info

Pak I Care will face Barna Royals in the 55th match of the ECS T10 Barcelona on Monday, February 22 at 9:00 PM IST. The match will be played at the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain. Here's a look at our PIC vs BAR Dream11 prediction, probable PIC vs BAR playing 11 and PIC vs BAR Dream11 team. The PIC vs BAR live streaming will take place on FanCode.

PIC vs BAR Dream11 prediction: PIC vs BAR match preview

This is the top of the table clash as both teams will look to take full points on offer. Pak I Care has been really impressive so far in the tournament winning all their matches. They will look to keep their winning run alive by beating Barna Royals in the upcoming match and keep hold of the top spot.

For Barna Royals, this is the second match of the day as they face Hira Sabadell in their first match of the day. They have so far won two of their three matches till date in the tournament and will look to register their third win in the tournament. By winning both matches, the Royals will look to challenge for the top spot. This should be an exciting match to watch.

PIC vs BAR Dream11 prediction: Squad details for PIC vs BAR Dream11 team

PIC: Muhammad Babar, Mohammad Yasin, Muhammad Jafri, Muhammad Kamran, Aabid Mahboob (WK), Sami Ullah, Muhammad Asim Butt, Adil Ali (WK), Asad Abbas, Muhammad Ihsan (WK), Bilal Hassan, Shehroz Ahmed (C), Atif Muhammad, Faisal Shah, Adeel Shafqat, Sikandar Ali (WK), Umair Ahmed, Faizan Raja, Muhammad Sohail Rana, Muhammad Asif Karim, Imran Muhammad, Hassan Ali and Muhammad Afzaal.

BAR: Syed Gulraiz Hussain, Sharjeel Qaiser, Nabeel Qaiser (C), Taqqi Ul Mazhar (WK), Hamza Azhar, Anas Sultan, Syed Ali Naqi, Murad Ali, Ali Hassan, Waqas Anwar, Umar Zaman, Usama Shahzad (WK), Shahzaib Shehzada, Syed Waris Irshad, Shafat Ali Syed and Muaz Rubbani.

PIC vs BAR live: Top picks for PIC vs BAR Dream11 team

Hamza Azhar

Usama Shahzad

Muhammad Ihsan

Muhammad Jafri

PIC vs BAR playing 11: PIC vs BAR Dream11 team

PIC vs BAR live: PIC vs BAR match prediction

As per our prediction, PIC will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The PIC vs BAR match prediction and PIC vs BAR Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The PIC vs BAR Dream11 team and PIC vs BAR Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

