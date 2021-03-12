PIC Vs BSH Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 Live Stream Info

Pak I Care are all set to face Badalona Shaheen in Match 122 of the ECS T10 Barcelona 2021. The PIC vs BSH match is scheduled to begin at 3:00 PM IST from the Montjuic Cricket Ground, Barcelona on Friday, March 12, 2021. Here is our PIC vs BSH Dream11 prediction, PIC vs BSH Dream11 team and PIC vs BSH playing 11. The PIC vs BSH live streaming will be available on FanCode.

This is the second semi-final of the ECS T10 and this match promises to be an exciting contest between the two in-form teams in the competition. Pak I Care have had a phenomenal tournament, winning nine of their 10 league stage matches. Ahead of this semi-final encounter, Pak I Care defeated Hira Sabadell by six wickets and will look to continue their winning momentum.

Badalona Shaheen also had a great tournament winning eight of their 10 league stage matches due to which they finished the league stage at the top of Group D. They come into this match on the back of a 22-run victory over Falco in their previous encounter.

Pak I Care were the first team to qualify for the semifinals and remain the only unbeaten team at the end of group stages. However, with six straight victories, Badalona Shaheen are not far behind in terms of current form and will be eager to reach their first ECS final.

PIC: Shehroz Ahmed (C), Muhammad Ihsan (WK), Asad Abbas, Muhammad Asif Karim, Mohammad Yasin, Muhammad Afzaal, Atif Muhammad, Adeel Shafqat, Sikander Ali, Faisal Shah, Imran Muhammad, Adil Ali, Abid Mahboob, Muhammad Asim Butt, Sami Ullah, Umair Ahmed, Hassan Ali, Muhammad Sohail Rana, Muhammad Amir Jafri, Bilal Hassan, Muhammad Babar, Faizan Raja and Muhammad Kamran.

BSH: Dilawar Khan (C), Babar Khan, Sarmad Ali, Hamza Saleem, Malik Sami Ur Rehman, Sajawal Khan, Qasim Hussain, Suleman Hassan, Bilawal Khan, Malik Mati Ur Rehman, Adeel Abbas, Hamza Ali (WK), Badar Iqbal, Mustafa Saleem, Shafeer Mohammad and Umair Javed.

Muhammad Ihsan

Shehroz Ahmed

Sarmad Ali

Dilawar Khan

As per our PIC vs BSH Dream11 prediction, PIC will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The PIC vs BSH match prediction and PIC vs BSH playing 11 is made on the basis of our own analysis. The PIC vs BSH Dream11 team and PIC vs BSH Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

