PIC Vs HIS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona Match Preview

Pak I Care (PIC) will go up against Hira Sabadell (HIS) in the seventh match of the ECS T10 Barcelona on Tuesday, February 9 at 10:30 AM local time (3:00 PM IST). The match will be played at the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain. Here's a look at our PIC vs HIS Dream11 prediction, probable PIC vs HIS playing 11 and PIC vs HIS Dream11 team.

PIC vs HIS Dream11 prediction: PIC vs HIS Dream11 preview

The upcoming ECS T10 Barcelona match is expected to be a cracker, considering the talents the two teams boast of. Pak I Care would enter the game with Muhammad Afzaal being their best batsman and Atif Muhammad leading the bowling attack. Hira Sabadell, on the other hand, also boast an impressive line-up with Bakhtair Khalid, Heera Laal and Anwar Ul Haq expected to shine.

PIC vs HIS live: PIC vs HIS Dream11 prediction and schedule

Date: Tuesday, February 9, 2021

Time: 10:30 AM local time, 3:00 PM IST

Venue: Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium, Barcelona, Spain

PIC vs HIS Dream11 prediction: PIC vs HIS Dream11 team, squad list

PIC vs HIS Dream11 prediction: Pak I Care squad

Muhammad Babar (c), Muhammad Jafri, Mohammad Yasin, Muhammad Kamran, Sami Ullah, Muhammad Asim Butt, Aabid Mahboob, Adil Ali, Asad Abbas, Bilal Hassan, Shehroz Ahmed, Muhammad Ihsan, Atif Muhammad, Faisal Shah, Sikandar Ali, Umair Ahmed, Adeel Shafqat, Faizan Raja, Muhammad Sohail Rana, Imran Muhammad, Hassan Ali, Muhammad Asif Karim, Muhammad Afzaal

PIC vs HIS Dream11 prediction: Hira Sabadell squad

Shanawar Shahzad (c), Alumdar Hussain, Adnan Abbas, Sharanjit Singh, Anwar Ul Haq, Fakhar Chattha, Mubashar Irshad, Ikram Ul Haq, Manan Ayub, Mehmood Akhtar, Bakhtair Khalid, Harjot Singh, Fida Hussain, Heera Laal, Khawar Mehmood, Manpreet Singh

PIC vs HIS Dream11 prediction: PIC vs HIS Dream11 team, top picks

Pak I Care: Muhammad Afzaal, Shehroz Ahmed, Atif Muhammad

Hira Sabadell: Bakhtair Khalid, Heera Laal, Anwar Ul Haq

PIC vs HIS Dream11 prediction: PIC vs HIS Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Muhammad Ihsan

Batsmen: Bakhtair Khalid, Muhammad Afzaal, Mubashar Irshad, Harjot Singh

All-Rounders: Shehroz Ahmed, Heera Laal, Alumdar Hussain

Bowlers: Atif Muhammad, Muhammad Kamran, Anwar Ul Haq

PIC vs HIS live: PIC vs HIS match prediction

Considering the recent run of form, our Dream11 prediction is that Hira Sabadell will come out on top in this contest.

