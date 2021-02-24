PIC Vs PAK Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 Match Preview

Pak I Care will face Pakcelona Cricket Club in Match 61 of the ECS T10 Barcelona 2021. The PIC vs PAK match is scheduled to begin at 1:00 PM IST from the Montjuic Cricket Ground, Barcelona on Wednesday, February 24, 2021. Here is our PIC vs PAK Dream11 prediction, PIC vs PAK Dream11 team and PIC vs PAK playing 11.

PIC vs PAK Dream11 prediction: PIC vs PAK live match preview

Pak I Care are having an excellent tournament so far as they have gone on to win their first 4 matches with convincing margins. Thanks to the unbeaten start to the tournament, PIC are at the top of the table in the Group B standings with 9 points with their previous match getting washed out due to rain. They will be hoping to continue their winning run and extend the lead on the top.

On the other hand, Pakcelona are struggling in this tournament as they have managed to register just one win out of four matches while losing the other three matches. At present they are lying at the 5th spot in the Group B standings with 3 points and need to start winning the rest of the matches if they want to qualify for the knockouts. The last time these two sides faced each other it was Pak I Care who won the match by 56 runs.

PIC vs PAK live prediction: Squad details for PIC vs PAK Dream11 team

PIC: Muhammad Ihsan (wk), Muhammad Amir Jafri, Muhammad Kamran, Muhammad Asim Butt, Umair Ahmed, Bilal Hassan, Muhammad Sohail Rana, Muhammad Atif, Shehroz Ahmed (c), Muhammad Afzaal, Asad Abbas, Faizan Raja, Mohammad Yasin, Muhammad Babar, Adeel Shafqat, Sikander Ali, Faisal Shah, Sami Ullah, Hassan Ali, Muhammad Asif Karim, Imran Muhammad, Adil Ali, Abid Mahboob

PAK: Raja Khaliq-Ur-Rehman (c), Khurram Javeed, Ishtiaq Nazir, Shahid Iqbal, Raja Shahzad (wk), Shahzad Khan, Ali Imran, Rafiq Ur Rehman, Muhammad Amir Raza, Tehzeeb Hasan, Muhammad Adeel, Adalat Ali, A Ur-Rehman, Wasiq Ali, Saleem Haider, Ramiz Mehmood, Nouman Rukhsar

PIC vs PAK match prediction: PIC vs PAK Dream11 top picks

Muhammad Ihsan

Muhammad Jafri

Shahzad Khan

Muhammad Amir Raza

PIC vs PAK Dream11 live: PIC vs PAK Dream11 team

PIC vs PAK live: PIC vs PAK match prediction

As per our prediction, PIC will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The PIC vs PAK match prediction and PIC vs PAK Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The PIC vs PAK Dream11 team and PIC vs PAK Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

