PIC Vs RIW Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona Match Preview

Pak I Care will face Ripoll Warriors in the upcoming match of the ECS T10 Barcelona on Thursday, February 11 at 9:00 PM IST. The match will be played at the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain. Here's a look at our PIC vs RIW Dream11 prediction, probable PIC vs RIW playing 11 and PIC vs RIW Dream11 team.

PIC vs RIW Dream11 prediction: PIC vs RIW Dream11 preview

This is a mouth-watering clash between the top two teams in Group B. At the time of writing, both teams remain unbeaten in the tournament, looking to continue their winning run ahead of the clash. PIC occupied the top spot on the points table, while RIW were placed on the second spot. While both teams had the same number of points, they were apart from each other due to net run rate.

Pak I Care were taking on the City Lions in the first match of the day with an eye on keeping their unbeaten run intact. On the other hand, the Warriors also won their earlier two matches and were set to take on Barna Royals in their first match of the day. Both teams will look to end the day on a high by winning this contest.

PIC vs RIW Dream11 prediction: Probable PIC vs RIW playing 11s

PIC:Muhammad Ihsan (wk), Mohammad Yasin, Muhammad Jafri, Muhammad Kamran, Muhammad Asim Butt, Umair Ahmed, Atif Muhammad, Shehroz Ahmed (c), Faizan Raja, Muhammad Afzaal, Asad Abbas

RIW: Prince Dhiman, Manpreet Singh, Waqar Iqbal, Mohsin Ali, Imran Hussain, Aamir Shahzad, Mohammad Nazim, Aqtadar Iqbal, Deepak Rana, Azhar Iqbal, Jagraj Singh.

PIC vs RIW Live: Top picks from the PIC vs RIW playing 11s

P Dhiman

M Ihsan

A Shahzad

Muhammad Jafri

PIC vs RIW Dream11 live: PIC vs RIW Dream11 team

PIC vs RIW live: PIC vs RIW match prediction

As per our prediction, PIC will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The PIC vs RIW match prediction and PIC vs RIW Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The PIC vs RIW Dream11 team and PIC vs RIW Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image: FANCODE

