Pictures Of Shanaka's Interaction With Rahul Dravid Go Viral; Netizens Laud Sportsmanship

As team India is all set to lock horns with Sri Lanka in the three-match T20 series starting from Sunday, a picture of India's Head Coach Rahul Dravid and Sri Lankan Captain Dasun Shanaka is doing rounds on Twitter. Rahul Dravid who has been appointed as the Head Coach of Team India for the Sri Lanka series opened his account with a series win as Team India has won the ODI series. Shikhar Dhawan & Co. won the three-match ODI series 2-1.

India could not win the third ODI, however, a photo of Sri Lanka's skipper Dasun Shanaka having a conversation with Rahul Dravid during the match is going viral on Twitter. Dravid is well-known for sharing his experience with not only his team but also with the opponents. One such instance is when England's former cricketer Kevin Pietersen had shared a screenshot of an email he got in reply from Dravid on how to play spin in Indian overseas conditions.

Netizens react to Rahul Dravid and Dasun Shanaka's interaction

Such a little thing but still kinda wholesome in an era where frequent discussions happen about discipline and respect regarding Sri Lanka cricket. #SLvIND pic.twitter.com/a05DcIwDjV — Sakun (@Sakun_SD) July 23, 2021

Dasun Shanaka respecting a great man the proper way. Great sportsmanship from Rahul Dravid as usual to embark wisdom onto Shanaka. #SLvIND #INDvSL https://t.co/10uViHlCAT — Gihan Wickramatilake 🇱🇰 (@gihaanw) July 23, 2021

Shanaka might me asking Dravid to please coach their national side 😉 https://t.co/GNo0vPksOc — mathew abraham (@mathewcbabraham) July 23, 2021

Meanwhile, Team India will take on Sri Lanka in the three-match T20 series starting from July 25. Mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy could well be in line for an international debut as a formidable India, with a galaxy of powerhouse IPL performers, start as overwhelming favourites against Sri Lanka in the opening T20 International here on Sunday. Having lost a game in the ODI series, Shikhar Dhawan's men would look to go one better against Sri Lanka with a team that is ahead in almost all departments.

Coach Rahul Dravid will, however, want to check out Chakravarthy, who can bowl off-breaks, carrom ball, and also take the deliveries away from right-handers, having proved his prowess in the Indian Premier League.

Sri Lankan team trolled on Suryakumar Yadav's wicket

The incident occurred at the start of the 23rd over of the Indian innings when Suryakumar Yadav missed a sweep shot off left-arm spinner Praveen Jayawickrama. The ball hit Suryakumar Yadav’s front pad and the umpire gave him out. However, Suryakumar decided to go for the DRS. The DRS showcased that the ball's impact was outside the line of the stumps, meaning the batsman cannot be given out. However, the third umpire decided to complete the ball tracker despite it was showing the ball's impact.

Following this, Sri Lankan layers started to celebrate and Suryakumar Yadav started to go back to the pavilion. However, Suryakumar was called back and Kumar Dharmasena reversed his decision.

(Image Credits: @SakunSD-Twitter/PTI)