Pietersen & Yuvraj's Banter On Twitter After Sachin Tendulkar Tests Positive For COVID-19

After Sachin Tendulkar announced his coronavirus status, Pietersen posted a tweet and wondered what is the need to announce to the world that you have COVID-19

Ujjwal Samrat
Hours after cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar publically announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen posted a tweet and wondered what was the need to announce to the world that one had COVID. Pietersen soon started getting responses to his query on social media, soon India's former all-rounder Yuvraj Singh responded to this with a counter-question. 

"Can someone please tell me, why you need to announce it to the world, that you have Covid?!"Kevin Pietersen wrote on his Twitter handle. Responding to this, Yuvraj asked, "And how come you thought of this today and not before?"

At first, Pietersen did not understand the context for Yuvraj's counter-question and therefore he later clarified that he was not aware that Sachin Tendulkar has tested positive for coronavirus.

It may be noted that cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar had tested positive for Coronavirus on March 27. The 'Master Blaster' took to Twitter and revealed that he had mild symptoms and was home quarantining. Tendulkar also shared the COVID status of his family and said that all of them had tested negative.

Pietersen on his Twitter handle wrote:

Apart from Yuvraj Singh, many people on social media joined in with various responses. Finally, Pietersen in another tweet stated that the question was simple and did not intend to harm anyone. Pietersen also stated that he has got the answer to his question. People announce it so that other people who know they’ve been in contact with that person must now get tested. 

 

Yusuf Pathan tests positive for COVID-19

It is to be noted, on March 27, India's former cricketer Yusuf Pathan was also tested positive for Coronavirus. Yusuf Pathan, who last month announced retirement from all formats of the game, said he has also tested positive for the highly contagious virus.

"I've tested positive for COVID-19 today with mild symptoms. Post the confirmation, I have quarantined myself at home and taking all the necessary precautions and medication required," Yusuf tweeted.

Sachin Tendulkar and Yusuf Pathan recently took part in the Road Safety World Series Challenge veteran's tournament in Raipur. In the tournament, India Legends emerged victorious over Sri Lanka Legends. 

(Image Credits: PTI)

 

 

