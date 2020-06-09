Pietersen Doesn't Want Captain Burden On 'entertainer' Ben Stokes; Calls Own Stint Rubbish

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen opined on speculations of star all-rounder Ben Stokes taking up the captaincy of the side in the longer format of the game, revealing that he did not think it would be a good idea. International cricket is all set to resume with West Indies touring England for a three-match test series starting from July 8. With current skipper Joe Root likely to miss the opener due to the birth of his second child, Ben Stokes received the backing of the former to take over the reins of the side as a makeshift captain.

READ | Ajit Agarkar Talks About Teasing Ricky Ponting At KKR In IPL 2008 With Epic Lord's Sledge

'I was rubbish'

Former England skipper Kevin Pietersen said that it wasn't a good idea to burden Ben Stokes with the additional role as skipper as it could force the all-rounder to change his present character. Pietersen recalled his short stint as England's captain and revealed that he hated it and that he was rubbish back then. The former England star backed wicketkeeper Jos Buttler to step into Joe Root's shoes as the makeshift skipper if required.

"The entertainers and the guys that have to carry the mantle in the team sometimes aren't the best captains and sometimes struggle with the extra added pressure," Pietersen said. "As a player you are looked at completely differently until that phone call comes and you are announced as the Test captain. Responsibilities change, communication changes, the way in which you carry yourself in the dressing room changes," he added.

READ | MS Dhoni's Epic Reaction On Sachin Tendulkar's Birthday Lights Up The Internet: Watch

Joe Root to miss the first Test?

England's Test skipper Joe Root might miss out on the first Test against West Indies in July as UK's self-isolation rule requires the skipper to sit out for a week after attending his child's birth. Earlier, Joe Root had reportedly made a decision to attend the birth of his second child even if it meant that he would be missing the first international game since the coronavirus-forced hiatus. However, ECB is constantly reviewing its guidelines and the self-isolation rule may be relaxed by next month.

READ | Virat Kohli Very 'clever' In Using Body Language And Verbals To His Favour: Matthew Wade

West Indies team to be quarantined

The first test of the series will commence on July 8 at the Ageas Bowl. The second and third test will be played at the Old Trafford subsequently dates for which are July 16 and July 24. The West Indies are set to arrive in the UK on June 9 and will be quarantined at the Old Trafford for three weeks. The ECB has also stated that decision on other scheduled matches for England Men and England Women this summer will be determined at a later date.

READ | Thought Karthik Was More Natural Than MS Dhoni: Taibu's 'different And Odd' Analysis