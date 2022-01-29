Pietersen Reveals Why Yuvraj The Bowler Was 'always An Issue'; 'Get Past This Pie-chucker'

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen has expressed his thoughts on the lethal left-arm spin bowling of former Indian allrounder Yuvraj Singh, in a recent video shared by the Legends League Cricket(LLC) on their Instagram handle. Pietersen is currently playing for the World Giants team in the inaugural edition of the LLC T20 tournament in Oman, alongside other cricketing legends of global cricket. Meanwhile, speaking about Yuvraj’s left-arm spin bowling, Pietersen revealed which was his favourite shot to play against Yuvi and went on to recall the time when the latter called the world cup winning skipper, a ‘pie-chucker’.

Kevin Pietersen reveals the best shot to tackle Yuvraj Singh's bowling

“Playing against Yuvraj Singh was always an issue. Left-arm spin was always an issue. But when Yuvraj came on, I thought this is the opportunity to score. Then he started knocking me over,” said Pietersen. Admitting though he got a bit frustrated, the forward defensive block was his favourite shot to play against Yuvraj. “That defensive shot, you can get past this pie-chucker,” he said in the video.

Why did Pietersen call Yuvraj a 'pie-chucker'?

Revealing the reason he once called Yuvraj a ‘pie-chucker’ Pietersen further added, “I called Yuvraj a pie-chucker purely based on the fact that he knocked me over a couple of times and I didn’t want to tell the rest of the world that he was any good. He is that rubbish provider you play with. You think I am bigger than the other player and try and force yourself on the opposition and he comes back at you.” At the same time, the former England batter said he loves Yuvraj, and that both of them share a close friendship, before adding that the pie-chucker is something that was and is quite fun.

Watch the full video:

Kevin Pietersen to play the season finale of LLC T20

The Legends League Cricket 2022 is a nine-day tournament among three teams, the India Maharajas, Asia Lions, and the World Giants. Yuvraj was a part of the India Maharajas team, however, he didn’t feature in the tournament. The India Maharajas lost three out of the four matches they played in the tournament and failed to qualify for the finale. Meanwhile, Pietersen will be seen playing for the Giants against the Lions in the grand final of the tournament on January 29.

(Image: Instagram-@llct20/AP)