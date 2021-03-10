Pietersen Sends Out A Message To Selectors After Win Against India In RSWS Ahead Of T20Is

After England's drubbing in the Test series against India recently, former cricketer Kevin Pietersen, who is now back in action, has taken a cheeky dig at the visitors after his heroics last night. Highlighting England Legends win against India Legends in the Road Safety World Series (RSWS) on Tuesday, Pietersen quipped that the Legends were up for selection ahead of the T20I series against India which begins on Friday. The former England cricketer has stormed the Road Safety Series with explosive performances and also starred last night as he blasted 75 runs off 37 balls, leading England to victory by 6 runs.

Pietersen's sarcastic dig comes after England failed to qualify for the World Test Championship during the Test series against India. Joe Root & Co. managed to bag only one win out of the four Tests and were heavily criticised as their batting unit failed to make an impact. Pietersen himself had shared a word of advice for the visitors after the 3-1 defeat as he shunned the noise over pitches in India.

England L win by 6 runs

The former cricketer found himself on the right side of the line on Tuesday as England Legends defeat India Legends by 6 runs in the RSWS. Batting first, Pietersen led the attack as he stormed a quickfire 50. Despite no other batsman crossing the 30-run mark, the English team managed to post a mammoth total of 188 runs. In response, India lost its legendary opening duo of Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag early. Natwest heroes Kaif and Yuvraj Singh were dismissed early as well. However, Irfan Pathan led the charge as he smashed 61 off just 34 balls turning the clock back in time. Pathan was supported by Manpreet Gony's cameo of 35 runs off 16 deliveries. The match went down to the wire before RJ Sidebottom sneaked victory for England by 6 runs.

India-England T20Is

After having registered an emphatic Test series win against England recently, Team India will be looking to continue their splendid run as the focus shifts towards the shortest format of the game. After an impressive T20I series win against Australia Down Under in early December, India is gearing up to make an impact in this format once again as the five-match T20I series is scheduled to begin this Friday.

All the matches of the shortest format will be contested at the renovated Motera Stadium that had hosted the famous World Cup 2011 quarterfinal clash between eventual champions India and the then world champions Australia where the Men In Blue had brought curtains down on the Aussies' 12-year reign as world champions.