'Would've Closed My Eyes Batting Against You': Pietersen Takes A Cheeky Single At Chahal

Former England skipper Kevin Pietersen on Thursday trolled spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, saying he would have batted against the Indian bowler with his eyes closed. The Coronavirus pandemic has seen the country come to a standstill and many sports stars have been driven into self-isolation due to the outbreak of the deadly virus.

In this time when the players could not interact with their fans on the field, they are trying to make the most of social media to engage with their followers.

Similarly, Pietersen was doing an Instagram live with batsman Rohit Sharma, and it was then that Chahal posted a comment on the chat, saying, "KP, you are my first test wicket".

Chahal made the comment jokingly as he is yet to play his first Test for the country, however, it was then that Pietersen replied: "Chahal, I would have closed my eyes batting against you brother".

Meanwhile, Team India stars have used the extra break in their busy schedule to spend quality time with their loved ones and after suspension of nearly every sporting event, athletes are looking for different ways to keep themselves busy as they seem to be having a lot of time during the self-isolation and quarantine period.

Kevin Pietersen Tweets In Hindi, Urges People To Abide 21-day Lockdown

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen appealed to Indian citizens to stay home during the 21-day lockdown, announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to contain the deadly virus. PM Modi in a significant move on Tuesday called for a complete lockdown in the country for 21 days to prevent the further spread of COVID-19.

Pieterson took to Twitter and impressed his fans by sharing a post in Hindi. In his post, Pieterson urged everyone to abide by the lockdown imposed by PM Modi. At the end of the message, Pietersen gave credit to his “Hindi teacher” Shreevats Goswami, who is an Indian domestic cricketer.

