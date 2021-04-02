Pietersen's Message To Cricket Boards: 'Do Not Schedule International Games During IPL'

Amidst the noise over players preferring to play in the IPL over international fixtures, former England batsman Kevin Pietersen has urged cricket boards to refrain from scheduling international games during the Indian T20 league. Often credited for bringing English players to the IPL, Pietersen in a tweet on Friday said that the cash-rich tournament is the 'biggest show in town'. The former English batsman's remarks come amid the ongoing debate back in England over foreign players choosing IPL and skipping international games.

Earlier, former England captain Michael Vaughan once again triggered a debate, as he stated that England does not want to go ‘toe-to-toe’ with players over the IPL because in the long run, they may end up losing some of their best players. He reckoned that if an England player came to him aged 26 or 27 and said that he was choosing the IPL and franchise cricket over an England deal, his response would be simple, ‘Go on then, see you later, goodbye, but I tell you what, I bet you come knocking back on my door in a year or two’s time."

Vaughan suggested that if England really want to make sure it does not happen, then they should offer their best players two or three-year central contracts. He opined that high-level sport is about looking after the best individuals, which is why he wanted the ECB to give cricketers like Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer more than a one-year contract instead of the current 12-month deals. According to the former cricketer, by doing so, the ECB can tie them down.

It has also been reported that several South African players are set to leave the ongoing series against Pakistan midway to participate in the IPL which begins on April 9. Moreover, Bangladesh's star-performer Shakib al Hassan has also chosen to represent Kolkata in the IPL subsequently opting himself out of selection for Bangladesh's international fixtures.

IPL begins on April 9 in India

The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to kick off on April 9 from Chennai as BCCI unveiled the schedule for the marquee event. The IPL Governing Council informed that IPL 2021 would begin at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, with defending champions Mumbai taking on Bangalore. After nearly two years, the IPL extravaganza will return home with Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai & Kolkata hosting the marquee event.

The final of IPL 2021 will be played at the newly inaugurated Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 30, making it the first-ever IPL game to be played at the venue. Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata & Bengaluru will host 10 matches each while Ahmedabad and Delhi will host 8 matches each, between April 9 and May 30. In addition, every team is set to play at a neutral venue and all teams will play at 4 out of 6 venues during the league stage.