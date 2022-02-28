'Pitch Had Dermatitis,' Said Shastri As Aus Spinner Recalls 'most Memorable' Wicket

Australian off-spinner Steve O'Keefe recently revealed that Virat Kohli's dismissal during the first Test of the 2017 Border-Gavaskar Trophy at Pune was his favourite wicket from the longest format of the game.

The 37-year old ended the match with outstanding figures of 12/70 as he concluded with identical figures of 6/35 across boss innings. Following an exceptional bowling performance, Australia went on to win the match by a massive margin of 333 runs.

Steve O'Keefe reveals Virat Kohli's wicket as his favourite

Steve O'Keefe believes Virat Kohli's wicket was his 'most memorable' because of how bad the pitch was on that day. He recalled veteran India commentator and former head coach Ravi Shastri referring to the wicket as 'having dermatitis.' While speaking on SEN 1170 The Run Home show, the off-spinner said, "My most memorable (wicket) was probably Virat Kohli in India. I knocked him over. We were playing on this absolute dust bowl of a wicket. It was spinning and ragging sideways. It was an absolute tip of a wicket, junk. Ravi Shastri described the wicket as having dermatitis. It was that bad. It had holes in it."

O'Keefe, who represented Australia in nine Tests went on to explain how he got the better of the Indian batters as he said, "The Indian spinners came out in the first innings and were just spinning it wildly, going to second slip, bouncing off the middle — they were going everywhere. Then I went out and put fewer revs (on the ball) than the world does a day, and they're just sliding on. I'm just getting LBWs with these non-turners."

While the off-spinner achieved immense success in the first India vs Australia Test of the 2017 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, he was most impressed by the delivery he bowled to dismiss then Indian skipper Virat Kohli. "To top it off, Virat just lets this ball go. It pitches outside off, and I'm meant to be spinning the ball (away) towards the first or second slip. This thing just continued on with the angle I'm trying to spin it and it's knocked out off-stump so I'm like, You beauty," explained O'Keefe.

Image: PTI