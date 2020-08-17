Leggie Piyush Chawla Hoping To Learn A Lot Of Things From Harbhajan Singh At CSK

Piyush Chawla has said that he is aiming to learn a lot from his senior Harbhajan Singh at Chennai Super Kings. Chawla was roped in by CSK during the IPL 2020 Auctions in December last year after he was released by the two-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders. Meanwhile, both Piyush and Bhajji know each other very well as they have played a lot of cricket together for Team India. In fact, both spinners were a part of the Men In Blue's two historic world title triumphs (ICC World T20 2007 & ICC Cricket World Cup 2011).

'I will get to learn a lot of things from Bhajju Pa': Piyush Chawla

“Obviously first reaction was I was quite happy. As you are talking about a lot of spinners but we all know how Mahi bhai (MS Dhoni) plays around with the spinners. So that will be really good for me and for the team. It is also very important to have healthy competition in the team,” said Chawla while speaking to cricket.com. “The good part is when I go there I will get to learn lot of things from Bhajju Pa (Harbhajan Singh). We all know Imran Tahir, what kind of a bowler he is and his energy level even at this age. So it will be fantastic to play with these guys,” the veteran leggie added.

Meanwhile, the CSK players who are currently in Chennai for a training camp at the Chepauk Stadium will be departing to the UAE on August 21 as per reports for participating in the IPL 2020 that will be played from September 19 to November 10. The Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led side will be accommodated in Taj Dubai.

All the players who are participating in the cash-rich tournament will need to reach UAE 25 days before the event and keep themselves quarantined as a part of the safety protocol.

The IPL 2020

Four-time winners Mumbai Indians will be defending their title this time around. Coming back to IPL 2020, it will also be the first time that an IPL final will be played on a weekday. The tournament decider will be played on the day of Diwali. This will be the third time that the IPL will be held outside India (after 2009, and 2014 editions) and at the same time, it will also be the second occasion after 2009 where all the IPL matches will be played abroad.

The 2009 edition was entirely held in South Africa due to the General Elections. The tournament was won by the now-defunct Deccan Chargers who had edged past the Royal Challengers Bangalore in a low-scoring thriller. The first half of the 2014 edition was held in the UAE due to the General Elections while the second half of that tournament was played in India. The tournament was won by the Kolkata Knight Riders who had edged past Kings XI Punjab in a nerve-wracking final over.

(Image Courtesy: PTI)

