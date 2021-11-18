Piyush Chawla Shares Throwback Picture With Young MS Dhoni, RP Singh And Irfan Pathan

Former Indian cricketer Piyush Chawla took to his Koo account on Thursday and shared a throwback picture with three of his former Indian teammates. Captioning the picture ‘Good Old Days’, Chawla shared a picture of him posing alongside former cricketers Irfan Pathan, RP Singh, and legendary skipper MS Dhoni, from their young days. In the picture, all four players can be witnessed sporting fashionable outfits from the 2010s, which brings back the memory of the times when a young MS Dhoni led India to many triumphs around the world.

The picture seems to have been taken before India won the inaugural edition of ICC T20 World Cup 2007, as Dhoni can be seen in his iconic long hair look. All four players represented the Men In Blue in the inaugural edition, who successfully clinched the trophy together. While a young Chawla didn’t get to feature in any of the matches for India, RP Singh and Irfan Pathan finished the tournament as the best bowlers for India. In a total of seven matches, RP Singh returned with a maximum of 12 wickets at an average of 12.66 and an economy rate of 6.33.

Piyush Chawla's throwback picture on Koo-

Irfan Pathan dismissed a total of 10 batters for India in seven matches, at an average of 14.90 and an economy rate of 6.77. RP Singh’s best performance in the tournament was his effort of 4/13, whereas Pathan’s best performance was the figure of 3/16. At the same time, despite not getting the chance to represent India in the T20 World Cup, Piyush Chawla lifted the trophy with his teammates as India scripted history.

Piyush Chawla also played under MS Dhoni in the IPL

Many years later, Chawla got the chance to play with MS Dhoni for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He was Dhoni’s one of the go-to bowlers whenever the team found themselves in trouble, as the veteran applied all his skills to bring the best results out of him. Chawla played for Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 2021 edition of the IPL, which makes him one of the senior-most players currently in the tournament. Alongside Chawla, Dhoni is also one of the oldest players to play in the league, as Pathan and RP Singh have moved on with their careers in the cricket commentary box.

Image: AP, PTI