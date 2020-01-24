PK-U19 Vs BD-U19 Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

The upcoming 2020 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup Group C match between Pakistan Under-19 and Bangladesh Under-19 will be played at the JB Marks Oval in Potchefstroom. Their 50-overs fixture is scheduled for Friday, January 24. It will start at 1:30 PM IST.
The ongoing tournament is the 13th edition of ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup. The 16-team tournament is being played in South Africa over the course of 23 days (January 17 to February 9). 48 matches will be played in the round-robin and knockout format across different venues of South Africa. By winning the previous edition in 2018, India are the defending champions.
Haider Ali, Mohammad Shehzad, Rohail Nazir (c), Qasim Akram, Mohammad Irfan Khan, Mohammad Haris, Fahad Munir, Abbas Afridi, Amir Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr.
Towhid Hridoy, Shoriful Islam, Tanzid Hasan, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Rakibul Hasan, Shahadat Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Akbar Ali (c & wk), Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Parvez Hossain Emon.
Wicketkeeper – Mohammad Haris, Parvez Hossain Emon
All-rounder – Qasim Akram, Tahir Hussain
Batsmen – Towhid Hridoy (c), Mohammad Irfan Khan (vc), Mahmudul Hasan Joy
Bowlers – Rakibul Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr
Pakistan Under-19 start off as favourites to win the game.
Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.
Eyes on the prize 🏆— BCCI (@BCCI) January 10, 2020
India U19 Captain Priyam Garg poses with the U19 World Cup along with his counterparts. Tournament begins on Jan 17th in South Africa. pic.twitter.com/o3ZAFvPAWc
