PK-U19 Vs BD-U19 Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

The upcoming 2020 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup Group C match between Pakistan Under-19 and Bangladesh Under-19 will be played at the JB Marks Oval in Potchefstroom. Their 50-overs fixture is scheduled for Friday, January 24. It will start at 1:30 PM IST.

PK-U19 vs BD-U19 Match preview

The ongoing tournament is the 13th edition of ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup. The 16-team tournament is being played in South Africa over the course of 23 days (January 17 to February 9). 48 matches will be played in the round-robin and knockout format across different venues of South Africa. By winning the previous edition in 2018, India are the defending champions.

PK-U19 vs BD-U19 Dream11 top picks from squads

PK-U19 vs BD-U19 Dream11: PK-U19 Squad

Haider Ali, Mohammad Shehzad, Rohail Nazir (c), Qasim Akram, Mohammad Irfan Khan, Mohammad Haris, Fahad Munir, Abbas Afridi, Amir Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr.

PK-U19 vs BD-U19 Dream11: BD-U19 Squad

Towhid Hridoy, Shoriful Islam, Tanzid Hasan, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Rakibul Hasan, Shahadat Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Akbar Ali (c & wk), Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Parvez Hossain Emon.

PK-U19 vs BD-U19 Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper – Mohammad Haris, Parvez Hossain Emon

All-rounder – Qasim Akram, Tahir Hussain

Batsmen – Towhid Hridoy (c), Mohammad Irfan Khan (vc), Mahmudul Hasan Joy

Bowlers – Rakibul Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr

PK-U19 vs BD-U19 Dream11 prediction

Pakistan Under-19 start off as favourites to win the game.

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.

Eyes on the prize 🏆



India U19 Captain Priyam Garg poses with the U19 World Cup along with his counterparts. Tournament begins on Jan 17th in South Africa. pic.twitter.com/o3ZAFvPAWc — BCCI (@BCCI) January 10, 2020

