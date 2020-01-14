PK-U19 Vs SL-U19 Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

The Pakistan Under-19 cricket team will play against Sri Lanka Under-19 team in the ICC Under-19 World Cup warm-up match. The match will be played in Pretoria, South Africa. Let us look at the PK-U19 vs SL-U19 Dream11 prediction, preview, schedule and other details of the match.

PK-U19 vs SL-U19 Dream11 Match Schedule

Venue: Irene Villagers Cricket Club, Pretoria, South Africa

Date: January 14, 2020

Time: 1.30 PM IST

PK-U19 vs SL-U19 Match Preview

This is the 8th match of the ICC Under-19 World Cup warm-up match. However, this is Pakistan and Sri Lanka’s first clash in the series. Nipun Dananjaya will lead the Sri Lanka Under-19s while Pakistan will be led by Rohail Nazir. Haider Ali and Rohail Nazir are the top picks for Pakistan, while Sudeera Thilakaratne and Navod Paranavithana are the players to watch out for Sri Lanka.

PK-U19 vs SL-U19 Likely Playing XIs

Pakistan: Abbas Afridi, Qasim Akram, Haider Ali, Aarish Ali Khan, Aamir Ali Thaheem, Abdul Bangalzai, Muhammad Haris, Muhammad Hurraira, Tahir Hussain, Irfan Khan, Amir Khan, Fahad Munir, Rohail Nazir, Muhammad Shahzad, Mohammad Waseem.

Sri Lanka: Nipun Dananjaya, Kamil Mishara, Navod Paranavithana, Sonal Dinusha, Sudeera Thilakaratne, Ravindu Rasantha, Kavindu Nadeeshan, Ashian Daniel, Amshi de Silva, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Lakshan Gamage

PK-U19 vs SL-U19 Dream11 Captain and Vice-captain selection

Captain: Haider Ali

Vice-captain: Sudeera Thilakaratne

PK-U19 vs SL-U19 Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Rohail Nazir

Batsmen: Navod Paranavithana, Haider Ali, Nipun Dananjaya, Irfan Khan

Bowlers: Mohammad Waseem, Abbas Afridi, Aamir Ali Thaheem, Amshi de Silva

All rounders: Sudeera Thilakaratne, Ahan Wickramasinghe

PK-U19 vs SL-U19 Dream11 Prediiction

Pakistan start off as the favourites against Sri Lanka.

Note: These predictions are based on our own analysis and do not guarantee any positive results in your games.

Image courtesy- PCB Twitter handle